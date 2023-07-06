Console & Associates, P.C.: Lansing Community College Data Breach Leaks Up to 757k Social Security Numbers

News provided by

Console & Associates, P.C.

06 Jul, 2023, 00:21 ET

Approximately 757,832 consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers were compromised when hackers were able to access sensitive information stored on Lansing Community College's IT network.

MARLTON, N.J., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sensitive personal data of 757,832 individuals has been compromised. Now, victims' full names and Social Security numbers may be in the hands of criminals, increasing their risk of identity theft and other frauds.

The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Lansing Community College breach and are immediately available to meet with victims to explain their rights.

On June 30, 2023, Lansing Community College filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Maine affecting consumers nationwide. According to the notice, the data breach affected an estimated 757,832. Lansing Community College notes that the incident stemmed from an unauthorized actor gaining access to portions of its IT network between December 22, 2022 and March 15, 2023.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes victims' names and Social Security numbers.

If you receive a data breach notice from Lansing Community College, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What to Do if You Receive a Data Breach Letter from Lansing Community College

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Lansing Community College should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/.)

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Lansing Community College may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the Lansing Community College data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/lansing-community-college-data-breach-investigation/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:
Console & Associates, P.C.
***@consoleandassociates.com
856-778-5500

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12972494

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.

Also from this source

Console & Associates, P.C.: An Estimated 700k to 800k Jackson National Life Insurance Company Customers Notified of Third-Party Data Breach at PBI Research Involving MOVEit Vulnerability

Console & Associates, P.C.: An Estimated 552,821 Talcott Resolution Life Insurance Customers Notified of Third-Party Data Breach at PBI Research

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.