Console & Associates, P.C.: Lansing Community College Data Breach Leaks Up to 757k Social Security Numbers

Approximately 757,832 consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers were compromised when hackers were able to access sensitive information stored on Lansing Community College's IT network.

On June 30, 2023, Lansing Community College filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Maine affecting consumers nationwide. According to the notice, the data breach affected an estimated 757,832. Lansing Community College notes that the incident stemmed from an unauthorized actor gaining access to portions of its IT network between December 22, 2022 and March 15, 2023.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes victims' names and Social Security numbers.

If you receive a data breach notice from Lansing Community College, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What to Do if You Receive a Data Breach Letter from Lansing Community College

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Lansing Community College should take steps to protect themselves.

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Lansing Community College may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the Lansing Community College data breach

