Console & Associates P.C. Legal Investigation: Apria Healthcare Data Breach Compromised Over 1.8 Million Patient Social Security Numbers and Other Sensitive Data

 MARLTON, N.J., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1.8 million consumers are learning that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were leaked when hackers breached Apria Healthcare's computer system earlier this year. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are actively investigating claims on behalf of current and former Apria Healthcare patients and customers and want those who were affected by the breach to understand their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of over 1.8 million patients who obtained medical equipment from Apria Healthcare, LLC has been compromised. Now, customers' names and Social Security numbers, as well as their personal, medical, health insurance, and financial information, may be in the hands of criminals who plan to use it to steal their identities.

On May 22, 2023, Apria Healthcare filed a notice of data breach that impacted patients nationwide with the Attorney General of Maine.

While the Apria Healthcare breach primarily affected customers who purchased medical equipment or supplies through the company, it is possible that your information may have been compromised, even if you are unsure whether Apria Healthcare had your information on file.

According to the notice, the data breach affected 1,869,598 people.

The external system breach occurred on various dates between April 5, 2019, to October 10, 2021, at which point Apria Healthcare was able to terminate the unauthorized access. During that time, hackers had access to confidential information belonging to Apria Healthcare patients and customers. However, it was not until almost four years from the date of the breach that Apria provided official notice to victims. On May 22, 2023, Apria Healthcare confirmed that 1,869,598 people were affected by the breach.

The list of sensitive information that may have been exposed includes patients':

  • Names,
  • Social Security numbers,
  • Personal information,
  • Medical information,
  • Health insurance information, and
  • Financial account information.

If you receive a data breach notice from Apria Healthcare, you are one of over 1.8 million people who could now be at risk of identity theft—and the life-interrupting financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

In the company's data breach letter, Apria Healthcare offers affected patients 12 months of credit monitoring and identity protection services through Kroll, which includes credit monitoring, fraud consultation, and identity theft restoration. Patients who receive a data breach notification letter from Apria Healthcare should enroll in this service immediately. However, they should know that one year of credit monitoring is not enough to protect them from the risks of a data breach.

What should you do if you receive an Apria Healthcare data breach letter? Patients who receive a data breach letter from Apria Healthcare should take any and all steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details, at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/.) Further, customers should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately. Those patients who receive a data breach letter from Apria Healthcare may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights in the wake of the Apria Healthcare breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/data-breach-alert-apria-healthcare-llc/.

The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are committed to protecting consumers' rights and advancing data security. Console & Associates, P.C. investigates all types of data breaches, including those stemming from malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks. Anyone who has received a Notice of Data Breach letter from Apria Healthcare can contact the firm to learn more about their legal rights.

