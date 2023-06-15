Console & Associates, P.C.: Leidos Experienced Data Breach Related to Vulnerability in Diligent Corp. Software

News provided by

Console & Associates, P.C.

15 Jun, 2023, 11:16 ET

MARLTON, N.J., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An untold number of consumers are being notified that their confidential information was compromised when hackers were able to exploit a vulnerability in software created by Diligent Corporation and used by Leidos. Now, customers' confidential data may be in the hands of criminals who can use this stolen data to carry out various schemes, such as identity theft and other frauds. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of Leidos policyholders and anyone else affected by the breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights. Victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately.

On June 9, 2023, Leidos filed notice of a data breach affecting consumers nationwide with the Attorney General of Montana.

The Leidos data breach could have widespread consequences. Leidos generates $14 billion in annual revenue and counts 75 percent of the companies in the S&P 500 as its customers.

Leidos notes that the incident stemmed from two periods of unauthorized access relating to software provided by Diligent Corporation. Evidently, on November 11, 2022, and again on February 9, 2023, Leidos was notified by Diligent that an unauthorized party was able to access confidential consumer information due to a vulnerability in Diligent's software. The unauthorized access is believed to have started as early as September 30, 2022.

Leidos has not yet provided a list of what information was exposed; however, based on state data breach reporting guidelines, it may include consumers' names and:

  • Social Security numbers,
  • Driver's license numbers,
  • Financial account information,
  • Protected health information, and
  • Taxpayer information.

If you receive a data breach notice from Leidos Insurance Company, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it—and should immediately begin to take steps to protect yourself. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach at: https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/.)

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the Leidos data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/leidos-data-breach-investigation/

Console & Associates, P.C.
866-778-5500
[email protected]

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.

