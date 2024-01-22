Console & Associates, P.C.: LoanDepot Reports Massive Data Breach Exposing the Personal Information of Over 16 Million Consumers

MARLTON, N.J., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 16.6 million consumers are being notified that their confidential information was compromised when hackers were able to access the computer systems of LoanDepot. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the LoanDepot breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of more than 16 million consumers has been compromised. Now, victims' full names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On January 22, 2024, LoanDepot filed a notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission describing a data breach affecting consumers nationwide.

According to the notice, the data breach affected an estimated 16.6 victims, presumably customers who applied for or took out loans from the company.

LoanDepot notes that the incident stemmed from a "cyber incident" requiring the company to take its systems offline. LoanDepot worked to restore normal operations over the course of the coming weeks. Then, on January 22, 2024, LoanDepot filed a notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission briefly describing the incident. Most notable about the company's filing, however, is the fact that an estimated 16.6 million consumers were affected by the breach.

If you receive a data breach notice from LoanDepot, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a LoanDepot Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from LoanDepot should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/.)

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from LoanDepot may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/loandepot-data-breach-class-action-investigation-and-lawsuit-assistance/.

The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are dedicated to protecting consumers' privacy and advancing data security. Anyone who has received a Notice of Data Breach letter from LoanDepot may contact the firm to learn more about their rights.

