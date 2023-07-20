Console & Associates, P.C.: Milliman Solutions Reports PBI/MOVEit Data Breach Exposing 1.2 Million Social Security Numbers

News provided by

Console & Associates, P.C.

20 Jul, 2023, 17:33 ET

MARLTON, N.J., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1.2 million consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised when a vendor used by Milliman Solutions experienced a data breach. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the PBI / Milliman Solutions breach, including those who have life insurance policies with MEMBERS Life Insurance Company, CMFG Life Insurance Company, and The Independent Order of Foresters. Console & Associates, P.C. lawyers are immediately available to inform victims of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 1,280,823 consumers has been compromised. Now, members' full names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On July 17, 2023, Milliman Solutions filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Maine describing a MOVEit data breach at Pension Benefit Information, LLC ("PBI") that affected consumers nationwide. Evidently, a vulnerability within the MOVEit software enabled hackers to access confidential information stored on PBI's MOVEit server.

According to the notice, the data breach affected an estimated 1,280,823. Milliman Solutions, a business that provides risk-assessment services to insurance companies, explained that the incident affected several of the company's insurance company clients, including:

  • MEMBERS Life Insurance Company,

 

  • CMFG Life Insurance Company, and

 

  • The Independent Order of Foresters.

 

The Milliman Solutions data breach letter notes that the incident compromised sensitive consumer information that the above-listed insurance companies provided to Milliman Solutions and then Milliman Solutions provided to PBI.

The list of exposed information includes consumers' names and Social Security numbers.

If you receive a data breach notice from Milliman Solutions, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Milliman Solutions Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Milliman Solutions should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-ha s-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Milliman Solutions may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the Milliman Solutions data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/milliman-solutions-llc-data-breach-investigation/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.

