Console & Associates, P.C.: Navvis & Company Reports Data Breach Exposing Patients' Social Security Numbers and Protected Health Information

Console & Associates, P.C.

04 Jan, 2024, 16:23 ET

MARLTON, N.J., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An unknown number of consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised after an unauthorized party breached the computer systems of Navvis & Company. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Navvis & Company breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of an unconfirmed number of patients has been compromised. Now, patients' full names, Social Security numbers and medical information may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On December 29, 2023, Navvis & Company ("Navvis") filed a notice with the Attorney General of Oregon describing a data breach affecting patients of various healthcare providers nationwide. According to this notice, the data breach stemmed from an incident at Navvis, which provides services to healthcare systems, doctors' groups, and other companies in the healthcare industry.

Evidently, Navvis first detected the incident on July 25, 2023, at which point the company launched an investigation. Through this investigation, Navvis determined that an unauthorized party accessed portions of its computer network between July 12, 2023 and July 25, 2023, including certain files containing confidential information belonging to patients of the company's healthcare clients.

On July 25, 2023, Navvis completed its review of the leaked data. The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

  • Names,
  • Social Security numbers,
  • Dates of birth,
  • Medicaid or Medicare ID numbers,
  • Health plan information, and
  • medical treatment information.

If you receive a data breach notice from Navvis & Company, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Navvis & Company Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Navvis & Company should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Navvis & Company may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/navvis-company-data-breach-class-action-investigation-and-lawsuit-assistance/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Console & Associates, P.C.
866-778-5500
[email protected]

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.

