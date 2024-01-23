Console & Associates, P.C.: Plaza Radiology Reports Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers of 569k Patients - Console & Associates P.C.

News provided by

Console & Associates, P.C.

23 Jan, 2024, 11:10 ET

MARLTON, N.J., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 569k patients are being notified that their confidential information was compromised after Plaza Radiology d/b/a/ Chattanooga Imaging experienced a cyberattack affecting the company's IT network. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Plaza Radiology breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 569,022 individuals has been compromised. Now, victims' confidential information may be in the hands of criminals, putting them at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On December 20, 2023, Plaza Radiology ("Chattanooga Imaging") filed a notice with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights describing a data breach affecting patients of the various facilities operated by Plaza Radiology.

Plaza Radiology notes that the incident stemmed from a cybersecurity incident that was first discovered on October 21, 2023. After conducting an investigation, Chattanooga Imaging confirmed that certain files containing sensitive information were accessed by an unauthorized party.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed has not yet been released, as Chattanooga Imaging is still conducting its review of the data. However, the company indicated that it would send personalized data breach notification letters once the investigation is complete. These letters should provide victims with a list of what information belonging to them was compromised. 

If you receive a data breach notice from Plaza Radiology, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Chattanooga Imaging Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Chattanooga Imaging should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Chattanooga Imaging may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/chattanooga-imaging-data-breach-class-action-investigation-and-lawsuit-assistance/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:
Console & Associates, P.C.
866-778-5500
[email protected]

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.

Also from this source

Console & Associates, P.C.: LoanDepot Reports Massive Data Breach Exposing the Personal Information of Over 16 Million Consumers

Approximately 16.6 million consumers are being notified that their confidential information was compromised when hackers were able to access the...

Console & Associates, P.C.: Raptor Technologies Confirms Unsecured Database Leaked Sensitive Information Belonging to an Unknown Number of Students, Parents & Teachers

An unknown number of parents, teachers and students are being notified that their confidential information was compromised when Raptor Technologies...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.