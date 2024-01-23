Console & Associates, P.C.: Plaza Radiology Reports Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers of 569k Patients - Console & Associates P.C.

MARLTON, N.J., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 569k patients are being notified that their confidential information was compromised after Plaza Radiology d/b/a/ Chattanooga Imaging experienced a cyberattack affecting the company's IT network. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Plaza Radiology breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 569,022 individuals has been compromised. Now, victims' confidential information may be in the hands of criminals, putting them at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On December 20, 2023, Plaza Radiology ("Chattanooga Imaging") filed a notice with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights describing a data breach affecting patients of the various facilities operated by Plaza Radiology.

Plaza Radiology notes that the incident stemmed from a cybersecurity incident that was first discovered on October 21, 2023. After conducting an investigation, Chattanooga Imaging confirmed that certain files containing sensitive information were accessed by an unauthorized party.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed has not yet been released, as Chattanooga Imaging is still conducting its review of the data. However, the company indicated that it would send personalized data breach notification letters once the investigation is complete. These letters should provide victims with a list of what information belonging to them was compromised.

If you receive a data breach notice from Plaza Radiology, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Chattanooga Imaging Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Chattanooga Imaging should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach ).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Chattanooga Imaging may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/chattanooga-imaging-data-breach-class-action-investigation-and-lawsuit-assistance/ .

