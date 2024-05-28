Console & Associates, P.C.: Sav-Rx Reports Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers of Over 2.8 Million Consumers

Approximately 2.8 million consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised after A&A Services d/b/a Sav-Rx reported a major data breach. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Sav-Rx breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

MARLTON, N.J., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sensitive personal data of 2,812,336 consumers has been compromised. Now, victims' full names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and insurance information may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On May 24, 2024, Sav-Rx filed a notice with the Attorney General of Maine, describing a data breach affecting consumers nationwide. According to the notice, the incident stemmed from an October 3, 2023, data breach involving an unauthorized party gaining access to portions of the company's IT network.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Dates of birth,

Social Security numbers,

Addresses,

Email addresses,

Phone numbers, and

Insurance information.

If you receive a data breach notice from Sav-Rx, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Sav-Rx Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Sav-Rx should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://databreachclassaction.io/blog/guide-for-victims-of-a-data-breach ).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Sav-Rx may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://databreachclassaction.io/blog/sav-rx-data-breach-class-action-lawsuit-assistance .

