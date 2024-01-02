Console & Associates, P.C.: Transformative Healthcare Reports Data Breach at Fallon Ambulance Services Exposed Social Security Numbers of as Many as 911k Individuals

MARLTON, N.J., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 911k consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised when a former subsidiary of Transformational Healthcare called Fallon Ambulance Services experienced a data breach. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Transformative Healthcare – Fallon Ambulance Services breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 911,757 individuals has been compromised. Now, victims' full names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and medical information may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On December 27, 2023, Transformative Healthcare filed a notice with the Attorney General of Maine describing a data breach involving a data archive maintained by Transformative Healthcare. According to the notice, Transformative Healthcare notes that the incident occurred as a result of an unauthorized party gaining access to a data storage archive where Transformative Health kept certain data about customers to comply with ongoing legal obligations. Transformative Healthcare believes the unauthorized party gained access to the archived data around February 17, 2023, which lasted until April 22, 2023.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Social Security numbers,

Medical information,

Addresses, and

Employment information.

If you receive a data breach notice from Transformative Healthcare, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Transformative Healthcare Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Transformative Healthcare or Fallon Ambulance Services should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/ ).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Transformative Healthcare may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/transformative-healthcare-data-breach-class-action-investigation-and-lawsuit-assistance/ .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Media Contact:

Console & Associates, P.C.

866-778-5500

[email protected]

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.