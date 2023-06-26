Console & Associates, P.C.: Wilton Reassurance Data Breach Leaks the Social Security Numbers of 1,482,490 Consumers

More than 1.4 million consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised when hackers were able to exploit a vulnerability in file-transfer software used by a third-party vendor of Wilton Reassurance Company.

On June 16, 2023, Wilton Re filed a notice of data breach with the Attorney General of Maine describing a third-party data breach affecting consumers nationwide. Wilton Re explained that the incident resulted from a third-party vendor's use of the managed file transfer software created by Progress Software, MOVEit. Evidently, Wilton Re was notified by its vendor, PBI Research Services, that a vulnerability in the MOVEit file-transfer software allowed hackers to download confidential consumer data.

According to the notice, the data breach affected an estimated 1,482,490 customers.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes names and Social Security numbers.

If you receive a data breach notice from Wilton Reassurance, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the life-changing financial and legal consequences that follow in its wake.

Wilton Re indicated that it is providing victims with 12 months of free identity theft protection and credit monitoring services. However, while victims should enroll in this service immediately, it is not sufficient to protect them from the risks of a data breach.

What to Do if You Receive a Wilton Reassurance Data Breach Letter

