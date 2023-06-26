Console & Associates, P.C.: Wilton Reassurance Data Breach Leaks the Social Security Numbers of 1,482,490 Consumers

News provided by

Console & Associates, P.C.

26 Jun, 2023, 16:25 ET

More than 1.4 million consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised when hackers were able to exploit a vulnerability in file-transfer software used by a third-party vendor of Wilton Reassurance Company.

MARLTON, N.J., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sensitive personal data of 1,482,490 Wilton Reassurance customers has been compromised as a result of a zero-day vulnerability in software used by PBI Research Services, a third-party vendor of Wilton Reassurance (Wilton Re). Now, consumers' full names and Social Security numbers may be in the hands of criminals who can use the stolen information to carry out various schemes, such as identity theft and other frauds.

The data breach attorneys at the law firm of Console & Associates, P.C. are looking into claims on behalf of Wilton Re customers and anyone else affected, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face as a result of the breach and what legal rights they have in its aftermath.

On June 16, 2023, Wilton Re filed a notice of data breach with the Attorney General of Maine describing a third-party data breach affecting consumers nationwide. Wilton Re explained that the incident resulted from a third-party vendor's use of the managed file transfer software created by Progress Software, MOVEit. Evidently, Wilton Re was notified by its vendor, PBI Research Services, that a vulnerability in the MOVEit file-transfer software allowed hackers to download confidential consumer data.

According to the notice, the data breach affected an estimated 1,482,490 customers.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes names and Social Security numbers.

If you receive a data breach notice from Wilton Reassurance, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the life-changing financial and legal consequences that follow in its wake.

Wilton Re indicated that it is providing victims with 12 months of free identity theft protection and credit monitoring services. However, while victims should enroll in this service immediately, it is not sufficient to protect them from the risks of a data breach.

What to Do if You Receive a Wilton Reassurance Data Breach Letter

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Wilton Reassurance should take all necessary steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/.) Additionally, data breach victims should consider speaking with a data breach lawyer immediately. Those individuals in receipt of a Wilton Reassurance data breach letter may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the Wilton Reassurance data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/wilton-reassurance-data-breach-investigation/.

Contact:
Christina McClellan
***@consoleandassociates.com

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12971090

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.

Also from this source

Oregon Department of Transportation Confirms Data Breach Leaking the Personal Information of 3.5 Million Oregon Residents

Console & Associates, P.C.: CalPERS Reports Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers of 769k Retirees and Beneficiaries

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.