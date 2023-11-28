Console & Associates, P.C.: ZeroedIn Technologies Reports Social Security Numbers Data Breach Affecting 1.9 Million Consumers

MARLTON, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 1.9 million consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other information were compromised after an unauthorized party gained access to the computer network of ZeroedIn Technologies. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the ZeroedIn Technologies breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 1,977,486 consumers has been compromised. Now, their full names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On November 27, 2023, ZeroedIn Technologies filed a notice with the Attorney General of Maine describing a data breach affecting consumers nationwide. According to the notice, the incident resulted from an unauthorized party obtaining access to ZeroedIn Technologies' computer network between August 7, 2023 and August 8, 2023. On August 31, 2023, after an investigation, ZeroedIn Technologies confirmed that the unauthorized actor was able to access files containing confidential consumer information.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

  • Names,
  • Addresses, and
  • Social Security numbers.

In its data breach letter, ZeroedIn notes that the incident affected one of the company's corporate customers, Dollar Tree & Family Dollar. Although ZeroedIn Technologies doesn't mention who was affected, based on the company's business model, it would seem that the breach affected employees of Dollar Tree & Family Dollar,

If you receive a data breach notice from ZeroedIn Technologies, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a ZeroedIn Technologies Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from ZeroedIn Technologies should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from ZeroedIn Technologies may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/data-breach-investigation-zeroedin-technologies/.

