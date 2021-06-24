Console Connect and NetSapiens collaborate to enhance UC network performance and extend global reach

HONG KONG , June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HKT (SEHK:6823) -- Console Connect by PCCW Global has collaborated with NetSapiens, a B2B provider of unified communications, collaboration (UC&C) and contact center (CC) solutions for service providers, to enhance network performance and control for NetSapiens customers globally.

The collaboration enables NetSapiens to extend their global reach and directly connect their service provider customers with on-demand virtual interconnections that can be self-provisioned through the Console Connect portal or via its API.

Customers can use the Console Connect Software Defined Interconnection® platform to create private and direct connections to NetSapiens' UC environment, improving overall network performance and security for NetSapiens end-users worldwide. The automated Console Connect fabric is underpinned by PCCW Global's private, low latency IP backbone, which is one of the largest MPLS networks in the world.

The collaboration extends NetSapiens' global sales channel via PCCW Global and the Console Connect platform, which provides direct access to more than 450 data centres in over 50 countries. Carrier and service provider customers will also be able to directly order NetSapiens' UC solutions through Console Connect's new Meetingplace.

At Meetingplace, users can meet, buy and sell within a growing ecosystem of cloud, data center, SaaS, UcaaS, IX and IoT partners, while making on-demand virtual interconnections between apps, services and one another.

Mr. Michael Glynn, Vice President of Digital Automated Innovation, PCCW Global, said, "I am delighted to not only on-board NetSapiens to the Console Connect ecosystem, but also welcome them as a partner for our new Meetingplace. Our Software Defined Interconnection® platform is uniquely positioned to support the global connectivity requirements of NetSapiens service provider and carrier customers, while also placing their market-leading UC products and solutions in the shop window of Console Connect users globally through our Meetingplace."

The acceleration in remote working caused by the global pandemic means businesses are looking for more efficient ways of connecting geographically dispersed employees with cloud-based communications and collaboration tools.

Founded in 2002, NetSapiens today provides almost 2 million application seats to more than 200 service providers. Through its SNAPsolution, NetSapiens offers a comprehensive platform of UC services and feature-sets for service providers that is custom-built to their requirements. This includes a scalable and secure video conferencing and meeting room solution, as well as a contact center platform to improve customer engagement.

Mr. Scott Goodwin, Senior Vice President of International Market Development, NetSapiens, said, "I am excited to bring together our leading B2B unified communications (UC&C) solutions with Console Connect's global on-demand connectivity. Through this collaboration, NetSapiens is able to rapidly expand its geographic reach, bringing our technology to a new global audience, enabling our partners to create services under their own brand competitively and securely in a fraction of time, and helping them support the growing requirements of a mobile workforce."

About PCCW Global

PCCW Global is a leading international communications service provider, offering the latest mobility, voice and data solutions to multinational enterprises, telecommunications partners, cloud and application service providers. With a network footprint reaching over 3,000 cities in 160+ countries across 5 continents, our truly global coverage combined with local on-the-ground knowledge has helped us build best-in-class global connections linking Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Our network supports a portfolio of integrated communications services including connectivity, applications, and tailored solutions integrated and orchestrated by the Console Connect on-demand digital Software-Defined Interconnection® platform, one of the first global platforms to fully automate switching and routing of all communications for seamless interconnection.

To learn more about PCCW Global, please visit www.pccwglobal.com .

About Console Connect

Console Connect by PCCW Global is an easy-to-use platform for the Software Defined Interconnection® of businesses, applications and infrastructure. It allows users to self-provision private, high-performance connections between a global ecosystem of enterprise, carrier, cloud, SaaS, IoT, UCaaS, Security-as-a-Service, IX and other Network-as-a-Service partners.

Console Connect is the only digital platform that is underpinned by one of the world's largest private MPLS networks and a Tier 1 global IP network that is ranked in the top 10 for IPv4 and IPv6 peering, delivering higher levels of network performance, speed and security to meet the digital needs of today's interconnected businesses.

Accessible from 450+ data centres in 50+ countries worldwide, the platform is integrated with all major hyperscale cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure and more. Through the Console Connect portal or via its API, users can find, purchase and access a broad range of home-grown and third party software solutions. Visit www.consoleconnect.com for more information.

About NetSapiens

NetSapiens, LLC. provides a comprehensive suite of unified communications (UC), video conferencing, Collaboration & contact center solutions. Our platform enables our service provider partners to custom package with unprecedented levels of flexibility, profitability, and ease of use.

To learn more about NetSapiens, please visit www.netsapiens.com.

