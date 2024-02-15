Consolidated Analytics Announces loanDNA Origination and Servicing QC Platform

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Analytics (CA), a leader in innovative mortgage solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of loanDNA, its intelligence-based platform for Origination and Servicing Quality Control. The loanDNA platform already saves time in bookmarking and data extraction for due diligence; now, it will help transform lenders' and servicers' quality control processes, ensuring efficiency, accuracy, and compliance in loan origination and mortgage servicing operations.

With increasing regulatory scrutiny, the need for comprehensive, technology-enhanced quality control measures has never been greater. CA's loanDNA platform addresses these challenges, empowering clients to streamline their QC workflows with less reliance on manual processes to mitigate risks and save time and money.

Key features of the loanDNA platform include:

360 Degree View: The platform offers a web-based portal that allows clients to monitor shared portfolios, providing real-time access to the review process and exception handling. loanDNA integrates with most document management solutions, offering comprehensive insights into loan performance, compliance trends, and operational efficiency for a holistic view.



Automated Workflows: loanDNA simplifies QC operations by automating loan file reviews, sampling, compliance audits, and setup. This workflow automation streamlines operations and reduces the risk of error. Customizable templates and automated alerts ensure precise execution. Critical processes like sampling, loan selection, audit setup, QC audits, rebuttals, and reporting are automated, enhancing efficiency.



Regulatory Compliance: The platform incorporates built-in compliance checks and updates, helping users navigate the complex regulatory landscape confidently. From TRID and RESPA to HMDA and beyond, loanDNA ensures that all QC activities adhere to the latest regulatory requirements.



Real-Time Reporting: loanDNA offers robust reporting capabilities, allowing users to generate customizable reports on demand and track key performance indicators in real time. Whether assessing loan quality, measuring productivity, or evaluating compliance metrics, users can leverage actionable insights to drive continuous improvement.

Commenting on the loanDNA expansion, Arvin Wijay, CEO at Consolidated Analytics, stated: "Our loanDNA platform offers access to data-driven portfolio intelligence. With its advanced analytics, automated workflows, and focus on compliance, the platform represents a significant leap forward in quality control technology. We believe that by empowering lenders and servicers with actionable insights and streamlined processes, we can drive greater efficiency, mitigate risks, and ultimately save our clients time and money."

For more information about Consolidated Analytics, visit www.consolidatedanalytics.com.

About Consolidated Analytics, Inc.

Consolidated Analytics is an end-to-end mortgage services platform that delivers value to clients in origination, servicing, and capital markets, from asset-level analysis to enterprise optimization. A leading provider of real estate valuation, risk management, and advisory services, our comprehensive suite of solutions encompasses due diligence, residential and commercial valuation, collateral risk assessment, and regulatory compliance, enabling our clients to stay ahead in today's dynamic market.

