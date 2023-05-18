Consolidated Analytics Is an Approved Service Provider for Fannie Mae's Value Acceptance + Property Data

News provided by

Consolidated Analytics

18 May, 2023, 14:12 ET

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Analytics is pleased to announce its approval as a service provider for data collection field services to support Fannie Mae's value acceptance + property data. Consolidated Analytics has worked closely with Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs) to support their appraisal modernization initiatives. Consolidated Analytics is already approved to provide data collection and appraisals in support of Freddie Mac's ACE+ PDR offering.

When a lender receives a value acceptance + property data offer, they must obtain a property data collection (PDC) to validate the property description and eligibility. Consolidated Analytics trained, and vetted property data collectors will utilize emerging technologies to capture property information, imagery, and a floor plan. Fannie Mae's goals for this process are to provide efficiency in reducing appraisal fulfillment timelines, create more objective data, reduce bias, and address a growing appraiser capacity concern.

"Our approval as a service provider for Fannie Mae underscores our commitment to providing high-quality data collection and valuation services that meet the evolving needs of our clients and support appraisal modernization efforts," said Consolidated Analytics' Valuation Division President, Chris McLain. "We look forward to working with lenders and partners to provide reliable and accurate data collection and appraisals that support the mortgage industry's efforts to make the appraisal process more efficient, transparent, and data-driven."

About Consolidated Analytics, Inc.

Consolidated Analytics (consolidatedanalytics.com) provides the real estate finance industry with an end-to-end mortgage services platform that delivers value from asset-level analysis to enterprise optimization. Connecting the power of data and technology – partnered with our expert team of industry veterans, we help companies unlock loan and operational quality, efficiency, and performance. Consolidated Analytics services clients in mortgage lending, servicing, and capital markets with solutions for due diligence, valuations, consulting, and business process services.

Media Contact:
Jana Setterberg
Consolidated Analytics, Inc.
(303) 513-2459
[email protected]

SOURCE Consolidated Analytics

