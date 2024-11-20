Consolidated Boring, Inc. Announces Tyler Evans as New CEO

CINCINNATI, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Boring, Inc. (CBI) is pleased to announce that Tyler Evans has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately. Mr. Evans now leads the corporate team at CBI as well as the operational teams at its wholly owned subsidiaries, Faxon Machining and American Flowform & Machining. Mr. Evans has also joined the CBI Board of Directors.

Tyler Evans, CEO, Consolidated Boring Inc.

CBI would like to thank its outgoing CEO, Robert Faxon. Under Mr. Faxon's leadership, CBI was formed in 2021, he led the Company to a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue of 25%, and directed the investment of more than $15M of capital into the two Companies. Mr. Faxon will remain on CBI's Board as Chairman.

Mr. Evans brings a wealth of experience in various international markets for aerospace and defense. He has held previous roles in the missile industrial base as President of Missile Solutions and Senior Vice President of Defense for Aerojet Rocketdyne, which was acquired by L3Harris in July 2023. He was also Vice President for Advanced Programs at Aerojet Rocketdyne, where he led the development of advanced technologies that provide war-winning solutions in programs such as Hypersonics, Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) missile defense, and Sentinel nuclear deterrence.

Mr. Evans also held various leadership positions at Pratt & Whitney's Military Engines division. In his 21-year career there, he led the F100 gas turbine engine program for the most advanced F-15 and F-16 fighter aircraft in the world. He led the F119 engine program for the F-22 Raptor during high-rate production and the completion of site activations. He led the F135 program for the F-35 Lightning II during development, qualification, and initial service release. Finally, he led all international programs and business development for 29 countries that operate Pratt & Whitney's military products.

As the U.S. military experiences unprecedented demand for precision manufactured missile, rocket and ordnance components, CBI is well positioned to meet that demand with unique solutions that maximize readiness. Mr. Evans' leadership and customer knowledge will be integral to the successful growth of the company.

Consolidated Boring is focused on providing vertically integrated solutions through strategic investment in strong manufacturing enterprises focused on defense-related programs from R&D through full rate production. Consolidated Boring currently owns two such companies: Faxon Machining located in Cincinnati, OH, and American Flowform & Machining, LLC located in Billerica, MA, with plans to invest heavily, through acquisition and internal investments, to significantly grow the collective capabilities and capacities to optimize throughout, on-time delivery and stability in the defense industry's supply chain.

