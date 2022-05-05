Consolidated Carpet Updates Company Name To Consolidated Flooring

Name change and new branding reflect the evolution of the company and industry

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, Consolidated Carpet announces the company is updating its name to Consolidated Flooring. The refreshed name and branding are showcased in a new website design and updated URL: consolidatedflooring.com.

To more accurately reflect the company's leadership status in an evolving industry, Consolidated Flooring's new name and branding better express the services and products offered as well as the company's national growth and expansion. While honoring the historical accomplishments that are the foundation of the business, the refreshed branding demonstrates the innovative spirit and growth mindset that drives the company forward.