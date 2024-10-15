Consolidated Chassis Management Announces Leadership Transition

Industry Veteran Paul Nazzaro Appointed CEO; Current CEO Mike Wilson to Retire

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Chassis Management ("CCM" or the "Company"), a leading manager of marine chassis pools in the U.S., today announced it has appointed Paul Nazzaro, a seasoned leader in the international supply chain and domestic transportation industries, as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Nazzaro succeeds Mike Wilson, who has informed the Board of Directors of his retirement. Mr. Wilson served as the CEO of CCM for over five years, and he played an integral role in the development of the SACP 3.0 product and the Company's mission to deliver unparalleled intermodal equipment and fleet management solutions to customers. Mr. Wilson will continue in an advisory role to the CCM Board and Mr. Nazzaro.

Mr. Nazzaro brings over three decades of leadership experience in the shipping and logistics sectors. Prior to joining CCM, he spent 25 years at COSCO SHIPPING North America, the fourth largest marine shipping company in the world by container volume, where he held a range of leadership roles. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of the company's North America business for nearly a decade. In this role, he led COSCO's Commercial Division and US Terminal Interests, and represented the company with all shipping industry associations, government and public relations engagements. He also served as President of COSCO subsidiary Oriental Equipment Services, where he oversaw a fleet of more than 50,000 intermodal chassis, refrigerated shipping containers and gensets. Mr. Nazzaro has served as a Board Member of the Pacific Maritime Association, United States Maritime Alliance and Shipping Association of New York and New Jersey.

"Paul is one of the most established and respected leaders in the marine shipping industry, and he brings an outstanding skillset and unparalleled track record that we are confident position him well to lead CCM in its next chapter," said Mark Montgomery, Chairman of CCM's Board. "I am thrilled to welcome an executive of Paul's caliber to the CCM team, and I look forward to supporting him as he steps into the role."

"CCM plays a critical role in the global marine supply chain, and it is a privilege to be asked to lead such a crucial organization at a time when there is such strong demand for innovative supply chain management solutions," said Mr. Nazzaro. "I have deep respect for the CCM team. I am eager to hit the ground running and continue growing our offering of fleet management solutions alongside Mark, the Board, and the rest of our leadership team."

"I am tremendously proud of the commitment from the entire CCM team during my time as CEO, and I'm confident that Paul is the right leader to build on our momentum and execute on our mission to provide customers best-in-class chassis solutions and service," said Mr. Wilson. "Despite facing unprecedented challenges across the industry, we accomplished a great deal, including last year's successful sale and the launch of SACP 3.0. I look forward to cheering on the CCM team and watching the Company's continued success under Paul's leadership."

About CCM

For over 18 years CCM has been providing highly efficient interoperable chassis provisioning solutions. Consistently evolving to respond to the ever-changing needs of the marketplace, CCM uses its unique combination of industry management expertise, best-in-class offerings and a state-of-the-art technology platform to simplify chassis provisioning and support supply chain fluidity. CCM offers a variety of chassis provisioning solutions based on the dynamics of the market, including interoperable chassis pool models as well as the single provider utility pool that was developed for the South Atlantic Chassis Pool.

