Consolidated Contractors Company Receives KazService of Kazakhstan Delegation

The delegation was received in Athens, Greece by CCC's President (Engineering & Construction) Mr. Samer Khoury and CCC's Area Managing Director of Kazakhstan & the CIS Mr. Hisham Kawash together with other senior CCC executives.

Discussions largely concentrated on CCC's advanced in-house developed capabilities in the running, management and control of mega-size projects in the oil and gas construction industry and the group's commitment to the development of the local Kazakh construction industry through the open sharing and transfer of technology and know-how.

"The safe, on-schedule and to-specs completion of works are the three prime elements that major clients look for in contractors; construction contractors' competitiveness is enhanced significantly when they provide clients with these main components," Mr. Khoury told the delegation.

Mr. Kawash together with Mr. Zhaksylykov plan to organize several workshops in Kazakhstan in the future. The topics to be covered will be: The Tendering Process for Work in the Oil and Gas Industry; The Quality Management System, and Advanced Project Management Systems (that enable the better control of schedules, increase production, enhance quality and minimize the risk of safety incidents).

At the conclusion of the meeting, Mr. Zhaksylykov presented Mr. Khoury with a medal of appreciation for CCC's work in Kazakhstan.

CCC has maintained a continuous presence in Kazakhstan over the past two decades and is active in the construction of infrastructure for its oil and gas industry. The group is committed to the countries in which it operates. In Kazakhstan, CCC's programs focus on the involvement and development of local Kazakh contractors to upgrade their capabilities and the quality of their services.

About Consolidated Contractors Company:

Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) is a global leader in the engineering and construction industry. Established in 1952 and operating worldwide, CCC has provided more than 67 years of project management, engineering, procurement and construction services to the industry, is currently engaged in 45 ongoing projects globally, and employs around 140,000 people internationally.

CCC's construction operations span the globe including the CIS, Africa, Australasia and the GCC (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates) as well as other countries in the Middle East. CCC's partners include some of the most reputable engineering and construction companies in the World including Bechtel, Fluor, KBR, ABB, Chiyoda, JGC, Linde, Tecnicas Reunidas, Thyssen Krupp, Hochtief, Technip, and Saipem to name a few.

The company's landmark construction projects include the Karachaganak Main Works Contract, Kashagan Field Development Project, Dubai Mall, the Abu Dhabi International Airport - Midfield Terminal Building, Riyadh Metro Project, Residential Towers, Hotels, Power Stations, Water and Sewage Treatment Plants and Networks, Roads and Bridges, Industrial and Process Plants and Pipelines around the World.

Consolidated Contractors Company contributes to and is a founding member of The World Economic Forum Partnering Against Corruption Initiative - PACI and is a founding member of The Pearl Initiative. CCC also contributes and is a member of the UN Global Compact, Transparency International, and Anti-Corruption London, all to ensure its business ethics, anti-bribery & anti-corruption policies and sustainable growth in all forms of its operations.

