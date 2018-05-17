Consolidated Credit Celebrates 25 Years of Financial Education

"Without financial education, financial stability is just a dream," says Gary Herman, President of Consolidated Credit. "We're in the business of helping people to get out of credit card debt, but our mission is to help people get to a level where they don't need debt relief services."

This mission continues today as Consolidated Credit explores new ways to keep financial education at the forefront of consumers' minds. "We're excited to find ways to use new technologies that are changing the way people do everyday tasks," Herman explains. "That way, financial education can adapt to become a habit that's incorporated into people's lives day-to-day. We believe that kind of accessibility will help us make even greater strides in improving financial literacy across America."

While the technology has evolved, the goal is exactly what it was when Consolidated Credit launched its first financial education initiatives – to improve financial literacy so consumers can achieve and maintain long-term financial stability.

