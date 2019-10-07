Consolidated Credit Offers Three Free Webinars that Focus on Financial Freedom during the Holidays

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the holidays, reducing consumer debt is top of mind at Consolidated Credit. To help consumers stay out of debt they are hosting a series of webinars on the second Wednesday of October, November and December. Each financially focused event starts at 1:00 P.M. (EST), and registration is now open to the public.

The holidays are a time for joy and family, but there’s also a high risk for amassing debt. Join us for our October, November & December webinars as we talk about how to deal with the holidays and stay on budget and reduce stress. With the right plan and a little time, you can create a strategy to celebrate the season without breaking the bank.

The first webinar, Holiday Gift Giving: Survive the Holidays without Stressing Your Finances, is focused on helping consumers to strategize and plan for the holiday season. This webinar will discuss topics such as how to find the best travel deals, "holiday etiquette" and creative saving tips. The goal is to help consumers set a budget that avoids credit card debt during what's typically the most expensive time of year for most families.

November's webinar is all about getting through Thanksgiving weekend, without falling victim to the typical stress of America's busiest shopping weekend. Attendees will learn how to set a plan that helps them save their money, time and sanity. They'll learn how to prep, save and shop for a Thankful Thanksgiving. Special events such as Friendsgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday will all be covered.

"Consumers also encounter retailers offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals – legit or not – on days around the actual sale days," explains April Lewis-Parks, Education Director for Consolidated Credit. "Last year, retailers started offering Black Friday door busters up to one week prior to Thanksgiving, so in these cases there would be little incentive to shop on the traditional days and go earlier to get the same deals without fighting a crowd."

The last webinar of the year held December 11th will feature a list of Hot Tips and Tops Gifts for the Holidays. A holiday spending and savings guide will be featured in this presentation, and consumers can learn how to avoid credit card scams while landing those last-minute holiday deals.

About: Consolidated Credit has helped over 6.5 million people over the last 26 years overcome debt and financial challenges. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

