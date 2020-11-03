Consolidated Elevator Industries Takes Initial Delivery of Delos Air Filtration Systems

That's why at Consolidated Elevator, we identified air filtration as one of the first and most important ways to ensure the confined space of an Elevator cab meets high standards of health and safety.

To accomplish this, we have partnered with wellness experts at Delos to provide top of the line air filtration options for the building owners of New York City.

The Delos air filtration solutions installed by Consolidated Elevator feature High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration to help improve the quality of the air in the elevator cab. The Delos solution helps reduce air particles that may carry bacteria and viruses by targeting allergens, toxins, pathogens, pollen and other pollutants in the air.

Even with air purification in place, face coverings should also be required at all times while in, and waiting for, the elevator. Building managers should ensure that there is signage stating this policy that is visible from a distance. This aligns with CDC recommendations on the use of cloth face coverings "in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain" to help slow the spread of the virus: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/about-face-coverings.html

For more information on Delos and Covid-19 solutions visit https://impact.delos.com/

"It is now more important than ever to take actions that not only respond to today's public health crisis, but also help prepare us to be even more resilient in the future" - Delos Founder and CEO Paul Scialla

