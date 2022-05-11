Consolidated Elevator joins American Elevator Group

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elevator Group ("AEG"), today confirmed their investment in Consolidated Elevator ("Consolidated" or "the Company"), the latest in a series of notable acquisitions taking place across the United States.

Consolidated Elevator has been serving all five New York boroughs for over 50 years under the direction and ownership of the Revesz family. CEO Karl Reeves Jr., son of founder Karl Revesz, acknowledged the investment opportunity from AEG, commenting "Now is the right time to capitalize on our growth opportunities. The strength and resources available to us as a part of AEG will guarantee we achieve our true potential."

C. Mark Boelhouwer, President of American Elevator Group, welcomed Karl and his team, saying "Consolidated is a well-respected New York service business and a testament to the leadership of the Revesz family. I am thrilled to have them join American Elevator Group."

About Consolidated Elevator

Consolidated Elevator has been proudly serving New York's Elevators for more than 50 years.

The company provides fast and reliable elevator maintenance, repair, and installation services to buildings with passenger elevators in all five boroughs of New York City. Consolidated Elevator views safety as paramount, provides extensive training to their employees, and aims to provide the highest value, the best solutions, and the most outstanding service at the fairest prices to their customers. For more information on Consolidated Elevator, visit www.ceinyc.com

About American Elevator Group

Founded in 2020, American Elevator Group (AEG) is the largest independent elevator service provider in North America with more than 330 years of combined management experience in the elevator industry. The group consists of independent elevator companies that deliver local expertise and customer service across 21 states. Backed by significant resources in safety, finance, technology, marketing, and operations, the group is in a continuous state of growth. For more information on AEG, visit www.americanelevator.com

