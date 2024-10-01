Consolidated Equipment Group Announces Acquisition of Agile Manufacturing

ALEXANDRIA, Minn., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Equipment Group, LLC ("CEG"), a portfolio company of Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired Granite, Iowa-based Agile Manufacturing Group, LLC, operating as Agile Manufacturing ("Agile", the "Company").

Agile is an innovative manufacturer of agricultural, industrial and construction material handling equipment. The Company designs and manufactures a variety of attachments, including front-end loaders, grapples, buckets and other accessories designed to seamlessly integrate with standard operating tractors and equipment. The Company was formed by Mike and Bonita Feilmeier in 2008 to acquire two prominent brands in the attachment industry: the Miller Loader brand, established in 1971, and the GrabTec brand, launched in 2005 in response to the increased demand for a more complete grapple solution following Hurricane Katrina.

In conjunction with this acquisition, Mike Feilmeier will maintain his leadership role at Agile, serving as Vice President of Agile Products within the CEG platform.

"We are thrilled to welcome Agile into the CEG family," said Tom Flynn, CEO of CEG. "Agile boasts an outstanding reputation for quality and innovation. This acquisition allows us to offer a more comprehensive product suite to our customers while enhancing our capabilities in the agricultural, industrial and construction material handling markets. With the robust resources of the CEG platform supporting Mike and his team, Agile is poised for significant growth and success."

"Finding the right partner for Agile was a priority for us, and we are confident that we've landed in the right hands with CEG and Dominus. Our cultures align closely, emphasizing innovation, best-in-class customer service, and top-quality products. Together, we will elevate the GrabTec and Miller brands, expanding their reach and impact across the country," said Mike Feilmeier. "I am excited to collaborate with Tom and the CEG team as we embark on this new chapter," he added.

Ashish Rughwani, Founding Partner at Dominus Capital, added, "The acquisition of Agile is a part of CEG's continued execution of its buy-and-build strategy, expanding the Company into adjacent markets and enhancing its product offerings. We are excited about the opportunities ahead for both companies working together."

Agile is CEG's third acquisition under Dominus' ownership. CEG continues to identify and assess potential add-on acquisitions to bolster CEG's presence as a national attachments & implements provider serving the landscaping, construction, forestry, agriculture, utility and infrastructure end markets.

Founded in 1948, Consolidated Equipment Group, LLC was one of the first companies in the world to pioneer and manufacture rotary and hydraulic snow blowers. CEG's products and service are recognized in the industry to be of the highest of quality, value, performance, and affordability. The company provides highly complex, OEM-agnostic attachments for various power units through multiple channels and end markets. CEG's operations are based out of its corporate headquarters in Alexandria, Minnesota with manufacturing facilities in Fosston, Minnesota, Elwood, Kansas and Commerce, Georgia.

Agile is an innovative manufacturer of agricultural, industrial and construction material handling equipment. The Company designs and manufactures a variety of attachments, including front-end loaders, grapples, buckets and other accessories designed to seamlessly integrate with standard operating tractors and equipment. Agile's products are marketed under the GrabTec and Miller Farm Loader brands and are sold directly to dealers across the United States and Canada.

Based in New York, Dominus Capital is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm that focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments in companies in the business services and light manufacturing sectors. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of Operating Partners, Dominus Capital works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term approach to investing and has a consistent and highly successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed over 100 transactions over the past 20+ years.

