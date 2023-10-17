Consolidated Equipment Group Announces Acquisitions of PRO-DIG and Dirt Dog Manufacturing

Dominus Capital, L.P.

17 Oct, 2023, 09:29 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Minn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria, Minnesota-based Consolidated Equipment Group, LLC ("CEG"), a portfolio company of Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired Elwood, Kansas-based PRO-DIG, LLC ("PRO-DIG USA", "PRO-DIG") and Commerce, Georgia-based Tramar, LLC, doing business as Dirt Dog Manufacturing ("Dirt Dog"). The transactions closed on Friday, September 29, 2023.

CEG Acquires Pro-Dig and Dirt Dog September 29, 2023
PRO-DIG is a manufacturer of foundation drilling equipment and tooling primarily used in the construction and utility markets and was founded in 2007 by Michael Charlton. The Company's primary products include hydraulic rotary-drilling drive heads, augers, and torque monitoring systems.

Dirt Dog is a manufacturer of implements for tractors and ATVs/UTVs and was founded in 1989 by Tracy Milford. The Company's primary products include rotary cutters, rotary tillers, cultipackers, disc harrows, grapples, pulverizers, rear blades and box blades.

In conjunction with the transactions, Michael Charlton will maintain his leadership role at PRO-DIG and Tracy Milford will step away from day-to-day operations at Dirt Dog. Dirt Dog COO, Alex Toro, will assume leadership of Dirt Dog operations. Both companies will operate as divisions of CEG.

"Both PRO-DIG and Dirt Dog have an outstanding reputation in their respective markets" said Tom Flynn, CEG's CEO. "The company cultures built by Mike and Tracy align closely with ours, and we are excited to accomplish our goals together as one team. We share our missions and core values that are driven first and foremost by providing best-in-class customer service and the highest quality product to our customers. We will be stronger together and our customers will benefit."

"We are excited to put this transformational transaction into action, which will afford our team a greater ability to serve our customers nationwide and beyond," said Charlton, PRO-DIG's Founder. "I am thrilled to partner with Tom and the rest of the CEG team as we embark on this new chapter together," he added.

Milford, Dirt Dog's Founder, added, "We are very excited about this new partnership and feel honored that Dirt Dog is joining the CEG team. Our companies have taken pride in the cultures they have built and are very excited about the opportunities this provides for our employees and customers. I am confident that CEG is the right platform to elevate Dirt Dog's brand and products across the country."

"Our investment thesis when we originally backed CEG, Tom, and this management team was to pursue growth in adjacent geographies and through complementary product offerings. These acquisitions continue the team's execution of this plan," noted Ashish Rughwani, Founding Partner at Dominus Capital.

PRO-DIG and Dirt Dog are the first in a strategic plan of mergers and acquisitions to support CEG's growth under Dominus' ownership. Both companies bring to bear complementary strengths and geographic reaches, and bolster CEG's presence as a national attachments & implements provider serving the landscaping, construction, forestry, agriculture, utility and infrastructure end markets.

Founded in 1948, Consolidated Equipment Group, LLC was one of the first companies in the world to pioneer and manufacture rotary and hydraulic snow blowers. CEG's products and service are recognized in the industry to be of the highest of quality, value, performance, and affordability. The company provides highly complex, OEM-agnostic attachments for various power units through multiple channels across end markets. CEG's operations are based out of its corporate headquarters in Alexandria, Minnesota with manufacturing facilities in Fosston, Minnesota.

PRO-DIG is a global equipment manufacturer of foundation drilling equipment and tooling primarily used in the construction and utility markets. The Company is dedicated to advancing technological solutions and utilizing its manufacturing expertise thus enabling it to offer the highest quality products along with outstanding customer service and support.

Dirt Dog Manufacturing was founded in 1989 as a family-owned business. Starting out with only two products in its line: the roll-over scrape blade and the pulverizer; Dirt Dog has since added more than 80 models of equipment, offered in over 300 varying sizes and options including its rotary cutter and rotary tiller lines. Dirt Dog's history of offering heavy duty, high-quality tractor 3-point mount and skid steer attachments has earned the Company a reputation as one of the nation's leading suppliers of farm, construction and landscape equipment.

Based in New York, Dominus Capital, a 2022 Top 50 PE Firm in the Middle Market, focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments particularly in family and founder owned companies in the business services and light manufacturing sectors of the economy. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term approach to investing and has a consistent and highly successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed more than 90 transactions over the past 20+ years.

