Consolidated Hospitality Supplies (CHS) Partners with ASAR Digital for Comprehensive Digital Transformation

LISLE, Ill. and VERNON HILLS, Ill., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Hospitality Supplies (CHS), a leading multi-brand, hotel distribution company, has announced a strategic partnership with ASAR Digital, a highly regarded SAP Partner in the USA. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in CHS's journey to digital transformation, aiming to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency across its key processes.

From L to R: Tom Lynch (CEO, CHS), Sanjjeev K Singh (CEO, ASAR Digital), Soumyo Mukherjee (IT Director, CHS)

CHS, operating under it's brands American Hotel Register and AMTEX, provides essential operating supplies and equipment (OS&E) to the hospitality industry. Recognizing the need to stay ahead in a competitive market, CHS is set to migrate from its current on-premises legacy applications to SAP's cutting-edge SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition solution, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), and SAP Analytics Cloud. This multi-year transformation will completely overhauling CHS's IT infrastructure and applications to modern cloud solutions.

Strategic Partnership with ASAR Digital

After evaluating all the available options, CHS selected SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud solution along with ASAR Digital's SNJYA Solution. Tom Lynch, CEO of CHS, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We have extended our trusted partnership with ASAR Digital to digitally transform CHS to meet our current and future business objectives. This transformation will allow us to provide better service to our customers and improve efficiency across all our key processes."

ASAR Digital's SNJYA application, built on SAP BTP, natively integrates with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, providing a seamless transition for CHS's CRM and ecommerce applications. Sanjjeev K Singh, Founder and CEO of ASAR Digital, highlighted the importance of this partnership, saying, "This partnership is extremely significant as it aligns with the key business objectives of CHS and ASAR Digital. Our thorough assessment and tailored recommendations will ensure a smooth and successful digital transformation for CHS."

Transforming Business Processes

CHS's digital transformation initiative aims to automate and streamline processes such as lead to cash, plan to procure, procure to pay, and record to report. By adopting SAP's latest cloud solutions, CHS expects to achieve substantial savings in IT infrastructure and operating expenses. Eric van Rossum, Chief Marketing Officer for Cloud ERP at SAP, commented, "Partners like ASAR Digital bring their proprietary knowledge and industry expertise to enable customers to derive even greater value from SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP BTP solutions. ASAR's SNJYA Solution, along with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and SAP BTP, provides CHS with a comprehensive solution to transform its business processes in the cloud."

Commitment to Excellence

Soumyo Mukherjee, Director of IT at CHS, who is leading the digital transformation, emphasized the trust and confidence placed in ASAR Digital, "ASAR Digital has been our trusted SAP partner for over two years, and we are confident about the success of our digital transformation initiative in partnership with them. Their expertise and strategic approach are crucial to achieving our business goals."

This strategic partnership between CHS and ASAR Digital underscores a commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and excellence in service delivery. This comprehensive digital transformation will expand CHS's position as a forward-thinking leader in the hospitality supplies industry, equipped with the tools and capabilities to meet evolving market demands.

About Consolidated Hospitality Supplies (CHS)

Consolidated Hospitality Supplies, is a multi-brand, shared services hotel distribution company based in Vernon Hills, IL. CHS is a leading provider of operating supplies and equipment (OS&E) to the hospitality industry.

About ASAR Digital

ASAR Digital, based in Lisle, IL, is a reputed SAP Partner in the USA, specializing in delivering comprehensive SAP solutions and services to drive digital transformation and business efficiency.

