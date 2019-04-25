Consolidated Water Reports the State Congress of Baja California, Mexico Passes Key Legislation to Advance Water Desalination Project

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of seawater desalination plants, reported that the Congress of the State of Baja California, Mexico has renewed key authorizations required for the company's planned Rosarito Beach desalination plant.

The plant is expected to be the largest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere, designed to provide drinking water to the northwestern coastal region of Baja California for at least 37 years.

The project involves the construction of seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant with a capacity of 100 million gallons per day, and to be implemented in two phases of 50 million gallons each. The first phase includes the installation of a pipeline infrastructure to deliver potable water to Mexico's water system.

Consolidated Water has secured a minority ownership in the company that will own the facility. It will also own 50% of the company that will operate the plant and pipeline during the term provided in the public-private partnership agreement between Consolidated Water and certain State entities.

During the congressional session held at the end of March, the State congress passed Decreto #335, which renewed authorizations for various payment trusts, guaranties and bank credit lines to be established for the project by the State entities. The trusts, guaranties and credit lines are required under the public-private partnership agreement.

"This authorization renewal represents another key milestone toward the completion of this major freshwater project and confirms the importance of this project to the region," commented Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart. "We can now proceed to several important steps remaining before beginning the construction phase, including obtaining the remaining debt financing required for the project and acquiring the remaining aqueduct right-of-ways."

The company earlier reported that it had secured a bank credit facility for up to $200 million to be used for construction and project development. This represents a substantial portion of the financing required to complete the first phase, and the company expects the remaining to follow according to schedule.

The need for additional potable water has increased significantly over the past few years, with Baja California's rapidly growing coastal cities becoming heavily dependent on the overtaxed Colorado River. The aging aqueduct from the river to the coastal region crosses several earthquake zones. As has happened in the past, any failure along the hundreds of miles of canals and pipelines could interrupt fresh water supplies to an estimated two million inhabitants along the coast. The Rosarito Beach desalination plant will serve to diversify the region's water resources and enhance drinking water supplies in Baja California for decades to come.

About Consolidated Water Co.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas of the world where there are scarce amounts of naturally occurring potable water. The company operates facilities in the Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, The Bahamas, and Indonesia. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment in the United States. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

