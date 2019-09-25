Consortium for On-Board Optics Demonstrates the Industry's First Packet Transmission Between On-Board and Multi-Supplier Agreement Optical Modules

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consortium for On-Board Optics (COBO) today announced a breakthrough in the industry's latest on-board optic designs based upon COBO's 8-Lane and 16-Lane On-Board Optics Specification. Demonstrated at booth #138 at the European Conference for Optical Communications (ECOC) in Dublin, COBO is showcasing compliance boards built to its recently completed Module Compliance Board (MCB) and Host Compliance Board (HCB) specification. Members also demonstrated the latest developments of optical connectivity solutions for faceplate, backplane, module and co-packaged optics.

Of note, a COBO proof-of-concept switch was demonstrating error-free packet transmission between COBO modules, OSFP modules and QSFP-DD modules. The 400GBASE-SR8 connections were between all module form factors. The OSFP and QSFP-DD modules operated at 10W; whereas, the COBO module had a 30% power savings by operating at under 7W. The ability to place the COBO module closer to the switch ASIC greatly improved the signal integrity performance of the connection permitting the COBO module to use a clock and data recovery (CDR) chip instead of a digital signal processing (DSP) chip.

"Member collaboration has enabled COBO to offer the industry's first live traffic demonstration of an on-board optics switch based upon COBO's specification and demonstrating the improved power efficiency of on-board optics," said Brad Booth, President of COBO. "COBO members have worked diligently to develop an industry-first specification for on-board optical modules and compliance boards to lower the barrier to entry for implementing on-board optics."

About COBO

The Consortium for On-Board Optics is a member-driven, mutual-benefit, non-profit corporation bringing together industry leaders to overcome limitations associated with moving optics inside networking equipment by developing innovative industry specifications. For more information, visit http://onboardoptics.org/. Follow us on Twitter @COBO_Group.

