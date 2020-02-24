Consortium for On-Board Optics Honored by 2020 Lightwave Innovation Reviews

The Lightwave Innovation Reviews recognizes excellence in products, services and technology applicable to optical networks. Technology developers are invited to submit new or recently enhanced products or services for review by an independent panel of judges. This year's judging panel included executives from network operators, technology vendors, and industry research and analysis firms. Each entry is reviewed by at least three judges, who rate the entry on a scale of 1 to 5 based on its innovation and potential contribution to customer success. Entries that receive an average score of at least 3.5 achieve Honoree status.

COBO's Open Networking Platform received the Honoree Score of 4. "I congratulate COBO on their score of 4.0," said Stephen Hardy, Lightwave editorial director and program manager of the 2020 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. "This program recognizes and rewards the top products and services available to the optical communications industry. That the COBO Open Networking Platform achieved Honoree status is a testament to COBO member's innovation."

"COBO is honored to receive the prestigious Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program Award for its Open Networking Platform," said Brad Booth, President of COBO. "The 12.8 Tbps switch platform enables end users to evaluate 100G, 200G and 400G Ethernet technology using the following form factors: QSFP28, QSFP-DD, OSFP, COBO x8 and COBO x16. It also provides the ability to modify the faceplate to enable system validation of new optical connector technologies. The COBO Open Networking Platform is a great example of our member driven focus of accelerating photonic innovation."

The Innovation Reviews are judged based on the following criteria:

Originality

Innovation

Positive impact on the customer

How well it addresses a new or existing requirement

Novelty of approach

Cost-effectiveness

At the Optical Networking Communications Conference and Exhibition (www.ofcconference.org) in San Diego, CA, March 10-12, 2020, COBO's Open Networking Platform will be on display at booth #5818 along with several other innovative COBO Member solutions.

About The 2020 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program

The Lightwave Innovation Reviews is in its fifth year of recognizing and celebrating the industry's most unique products and solutions that help optical communications professionals worldwide drive improvements and innovation in optical technology. Criteria used in the Innovation Reviews rankings include, first and foremost, unique technology or application thereof, innovation, ease of use, efficiency, reliability and contribution to profitability. https://www.lightwaveonline.com

About COBO

The Consortium for On-Board Optics is a member-driven, mutual-benefit, non-profit corporation bringing together industry leaders to overcome limitations associated with moving optics inside networking equipment by developing innovative industry specifications. For more information, visit http://onboardoptics.org/. Follow us on Linked In at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/consortium-for-on-board-optics/ and follow us on Twitter @COBO_Group.

