CONSORTIUM HEALTH PLANS APPOINTS NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO

Lori Schoonmaker joins Consortium Health Plans as President & CEO, continuing her career in the Blue System after 34 years at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consortium Health Plans' Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Lori Schoonmaker as President and Chief Executive Officer. Schoonmaker will assume this role Tuesday, October 1. She succeeds Dave Busch, who passed away unexpectedly during his leadership term.

Lori joins Consortium after a lengthy and respected career at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, where she was most recently President of National Accounts.

In her more than 34 years in the industry, she has a wealth of experience in the commercial business segment, a deep understanding of market dynamics and strategic partnerships, and has a proven ability to lead, inspire teams and deliver customer value. As a member of Highmark's Commercial Markets executive leadership team, she had accountability for the National P&L business segment and led a diverse staff with responsibilities for strategy, new sales, client retention, administration, consultant relations, Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® (BCBS) Plan activities, relationships, and negotiations.

While at Highmark, Lori served as Vice Chair on Consortium's Board of Directors, contributed to National Account Committees, and various other strategic roles as a well-regarded partner of Consortium.

"After more than three decades at Highmark, I am excited to continue my career within the Blue System as President & CEO of Consortium Health Plans," said Schoonmaker. "I look forward to joining Consortium's executive leadership team, to foster a culture of new partnerships, continuous improvement, embracing market challenges as opportunities, and championing the talent needed to continue to deliver for our consultant partners, member Plans, and their customers."

Kevin Cassidy, chairman of the board of Consortium, and President of National Accounts at Health Care Service Corporation said, "Lori has been an invaluable partner to Consortium for many years. She has a strong understanding and commitment to the company's mission, while working in partnership with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA), to best position BCBS, as well as enable, enhance, and accelerate National Account strategies for BCBS companies. Her experience, most recently as President of National Accounts at Highmark, has prepared her well to lead Consortium's talented team of experts and enable both Consortium and its BCBS member Plans for success."

Under Schoonmaker's leadership, Consortium will continue to support Blue Cross and Blue Shield teams to grow and retain business in the National Account market.

Lori earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio University in Business, Marketing and Strategic Communication. She is a graduate of the Duquesne University's Women's Executive Leadership Program and the Women's Executive Leadership: Business Strategies for Success Program at Wharton.

About Consortium Health Plans

Consortium Health Plans was formed in 1994, with a company mission to support and advocate for Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans in the National Account space. Consortium's 20 member Plans leverage the organization's expertise for market insights, network value optimization, sales and retention support tools, consultant relations, national messaging, and more. At its core, Consortium serves to position Blue Cross and Blue Shield as the preferred carrier of National Accounts. Of the more than 28 million National Account members covered by BCBS Plans, more than 26 million hail from Consortium's 20 member Plans.

