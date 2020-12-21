Consortium Led By Hunt & Amber Signs Pre-Development Agreement With The City Of Annapolis

EL PASO, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Infrastructure Group ('Amber'), the international infrastructure specialist, and its U.S. parent, Hunt Companies Inc. ('Hunt'), are pleased to have executed a pre-development agreement (PDA) with the City of Annapolis, Maryland for the redevelopment of the Hillman Parking Garage and the City Dock resiliency infrastructure.

Hunt and Amber are leading a consortium, Annapolis Mobility and Resilience Partners (AMRP), which was selected through a competitive procurement process.

The project, which will re-develop the existing Hillman Garage and implement resiliency solutions for the City Dock in downtown Annapolis, will be developed as a progressive public-private partnership. By utilizing Progressive Development procurement method, the City is able to optimize the design and delivery schedule while significantly reducing the delivery risk and procurement timeline. Progressive Development is a specialism of the Amber and Hunt team, having successfully used this approach recently to deliver the Travis County Courthouse project in Austin, Texas, the Public Services Complex for the City of San Marcos, Texas and the Biddeford Lincoln Garage & RiverWalk, Biddeford, Maine.

"We are pleased to partner with the City of Annapolis and work with the local community to create a genuinely sustainable solution for the Annapolis Parking Facility and City Dock," said Eivind N. Dueland, Regional Senior Vice President of Development for Hunt. "AMRP brings the experience and flexibility to ensure that the project will deliver on the City's goals. The City Dock project is a true pathfinder project for how local governments can address needed flood resiliency improvements and how public-private partnerships can be utilized as part of governments' resiliency toolkit."

The Annapolis City Dock sits at the heart of the community's historic and economic district and is the City's primary interface with the Severn River and the Chesapeake Bay. Protecting the City Dock against sea-level rise and flooding is essential for advancing the City's economy and safeguarding the City's cultural and historical heritage. The project's resiliency solutions will help transform the City Dock area into a vibrant community space with shaded gathering spaces, a splash pad, a raised promenade, and seating areas. The project will include expanding the garage's capacity from 425 to at least 575 spaces and provide for alternative mobility solutions to alleviate the impact of Hillman Garage undergoing construction.

"We are looking forward to embarking on this exciting project with AMRP as our partner. They bring tremendous experience and capabilities to the project. We couldn't be happier with the team that was selected to implement these vital projects in the heart of downtown Annapolis," said David Jarrell, Annapolis City Manager.

The targeted construction start date for the Hillman Garage is Q1 2022 and late Q4 2022 for the City Dock.

About Hunt Companies

Hunt, based in El Paso, Texas, is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Since its founding in 1947, Hunt's size and scope have grown substantially while gaining considerable expertise across multiple real asset sectors. Hunt's reputation is built on integrity and performance. Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors, and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ more than 3,000 people across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com.

Amber Infrastructure Group

Amber Infrastructure ('Amber') is an international infrastructure specialist, focused on investment origination, development, asset management and in Europe, fund management. Amber's core business focuses on infrastructure assets across the public, transport, energy, digital and demographic infrastructure sectors that support the lives of people, homes and businesses internationally.

Amber is headquartered in London with offices in Europe, North America and Australia and employs over 130 infrastructure professionals. Amber has had a strategic partnership with the Hunt Group of Companies (Hunt) in the US since 2015. Learn more at www.amberinfrastructure.com.

