Consortium of Punta Cana Hotels Debut the Punta Cana Promise to Reaffirm Traveler Confidence

The Punta Cana Promise points:

OUR properties are self-contained and provide 24-hour security and medical assistance

OUR food and beverage offerings come only from reputable, trusted vendor partners and are all carefully checked and inspected before being served at any property in accordance with global food safety management standards

OUR employees all undergo rigorous background checks, screening and training

OUR high staff-to-guest ratios ensure that every guest receives the attention, service, and security they expect and deserve

OUR properties not only meet but also exceed tourism and hospitality regulations and guidelines

OUR hotel-affiliated vacation activities and excursions are provided exclusively by reputable partners who are all licensed and insured

OUR properties are each united in the oversight and delivery of the Punta Cana Promise

OUR hotels will provide safety information and phone numbers to all guests upon check in

Each of the eight points seeks to answer specific questions and to reaffirm traveler confidence following recent media coverage of events on the island. While the policies outlined in the Punta Cana Promise are certainly not new to the hotels – the safety guidelines outlined above have been in place for years – the creation of the Promise marks the first time these hotels have worked together to create such a comprehensive resource in one easy-to-access format.

Says Encarna Piñero, President of Inverotel, "Speaking on behalf of our consortium of hotels, the Punta Cana Promise is our ongoing commitment to ensure that our guests will continue to receive the highest levels of service and security they have come to know and expect from us. The Punta Cana area has been home to our families and our properties for generations, and we are all focused on doing what it takes to reassure travelers that Punta Cana is and will remain a safe and wonderful vacation destination for generations to come."

Participating hotels, all of which are listed on www.puntacanapromise.com, will proudly display the Punta Cana Promise seal on their properties and their websites indicating their participation and commitment to the Promise.

To learn more about the Punta Cana Promise, please visit www.puntacanapromise.com.

