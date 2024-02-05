Consortium of Silicon Valley Nonprofits Launch Innovative Neurodiversity Speaker Series to Empower Parents and Caregivers

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A consortium of Silicon Valley-based nonprofit organizations is excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking Neurodiversity Speaker Series, beginning in February 2024. The new series will be presented by The Parent Venture, Children's Health Council, Compass High School, REEL2E, and The RILEY Project, with major funding from the Educating All Learners Alliance (EALA).

The Neurodiversity Speaker Series will provide parents and caregivers with valuable insights and tools to better support and connect with neurodivergent learners, including those with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and more. This collaborative initiative seeks to foster understanding, empathy, and inclusion by equipping families and communities with the knowledge and resources they need to create supportive environments.

According to Cindy Lopez, Director of Community Engagement at Children's Health Council (CHC), "We often hear from parents how they need resources on parenting and supporting their kids with learning and/or mental health challenges. We are thrilled to partner with this group to bring a new speaker series to our community that is focused on neurodiversity!"

The series will feature a lineup of renowned experts, including educators, mental health professionals, and advocates specializing in neurodiversity:

1. A Strength-Based Approach to Learner Variability and Neurodiversity
Barbara Pape, Senior Director, Learner Variability Project, Digital Promise
2. Changing Perspectives: Understanding Inclusion, Ableism, and Neurodiversity
Sam Drazin, Founder and Executive Director, Changing Perspectives
3. Empowered and Equipped: A Personal Perspective of Neurodiversity
David Flink, Founder and Chief Empowerment Officer, Eye to Eye
4. Basics of Special Needs Planning: Estate Planning, Special Needs Trusts, and ABLE Accounts
Ellen Cookman, JD, Attorney, Learning Disabilities Consultant
5. Neurodiversity and Disability Support in College: Admissions and Beyond
Eric Endlich, PhD, Founder, Top College Consultants & Elizabeth C. Hamblet, College Learning Disabilities Specialist

For more information, including the event schedule, please visit www.neurodiversityspeakerseries.org.

