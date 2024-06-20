Constance Amstutz Named Woman of the Year by Junior Women’s League Club

Wealth Advisor recognized for her community spirit and volunteering

HERMITAGE, Pa., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JFS Wealth Advisors is thrilled to announce that Wealth Advisor Constance C. Amstutz, CFP®, has been recognized as the GFWC Ohio Warren Junior Women's League Club's Woman of the Year 2024.

Constance joined JFS Wealth Advisors in 2017. In her current role as a Wealth Advisor, she works with clients to develop tailored financial solutions through financial planning and investment strategies. In addition, she serves on the Business Development, and Financial Planning and Wealth Strategies teams at the firm. Driven by a passion for philanthropy, Constance has a long history as an active volunteer, and her involvement has included roles with the Cortland Lions Club, Cortland Street Fair Committee, and as the Marketing and Publicity Chair for the GFWC Ohio Warren Junior Women's League.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized by the GFWC Ohio Warren Junior Women's League as their Woman of the Year," said Amstutz. "Giving back to the community has always been a core value for me, and this award is a testament to the importance of our collective efforts."

The GFWC Ohio Warren Junior Women's League's mission is to bring together women interested in literary, artistic and philanthropic pursuits to provide opportunities to grow community within their group and to make a difference in the wider world. They host many events, volunteer in their local community, fundraise, and bring awareness to numerous causes and issues. The annual Woman of the Year is awarded to a member who has contributed outstanding service, demonstrated integrity, shown commitment to the community and participated in both club and public activities on behalf of the organization during the year. No payment was made for this award.

About JFS Wealth Advisors

JFS Wealth Advisors, a full-service firm with 9 locations, is dedicated to helping financially successful individuals and families live their dreams by providing integrated financial planning and investment strategies for every stage of life. Honesty and integrity are at the core of their professional philosophy, and they believe in taking the time to get to know their client's goals, challenges, and vision for the future. See important disclosures here: bit.ly/JFSFullDisclosures.

