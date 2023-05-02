Constangy Boosts Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Practice with Team of Seven

ATLANTA, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National labor, employment, and cybersecurity law firm Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP is pleased to welcome a team of seven attorneys and business professionals to further grow its Cybersecurity & Data Privacy practice, which added 44 team members earlier this year. These additions expand the firm's compliance, regulatory advisory and incident response planning practice, further bolstering its services to international clients.

The team joining Constangy includes partner Jordan Fischer, along with Allison Prout as senior counsel, and associates Dafina Buçaj and Carolyn Ho. These attorneys will be joined by three paralegals. The attorneys and paralegals joining Constangy spread across five locations throughout the United States.

"We are excited to welcome these individuals to continue the growth of the Constangy Cyber Team," said Neil Wasser, chairman of Constangy's executive committee. "Cybersecurity and data privacy are rapidly-evolving areas of law and their experience advising companies on compliance and international matters will be a wonderful addition to our Cyber Team's depth and breadth of experience."

In addition to building upon Constangy's cybersecurity and data privacy experience, this announcement marks the continuation of the firm's growth strategy across its now 22-state footprint, with 37 attorneys already added in 2023.

"Between Constangy's culture of collaboration, award-winning diversity efforts, and its commitment to growth, we are excited for the opportunity to join this team of highly-skilled professionals," Fischer said. "We look forward to combining our extensive data privacy, security and technology capabilities with Constangy's expansive resources, industry-leading experience, and reputation for superb client service."

Fischer joins the firm's growing Philadelphia office, while Prout joins the Rochester, New York office. Buçaj joins the firm from Las Vegas and Ho practices in New York City.

More information about the Constangy Cyber Team is available here.

About Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete offers a wider lens on workplace law. We have counseled employers exclusively since 1946. With offices in 22 states, we are one of the largest labor and employment law practices in the U.S. Constangy has been named as a top firm for women and minorities by organizations including Working Mother Magazine, Law360, the National Law Journal and Vault.com. Many of our more than 200 attorneys have been recognized by leading authorities such as Chambers USA®, The Best Lawyers in America® and Martindale- Hubbell. Find out more about us online at www.constangy.com or follow us on Twitter @ConstangyLaw.

Contact: Michael Mooney

Poston Communications

(404) 875-3400

[email protected]

SOURCE Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete