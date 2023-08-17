Constangy Unveils a Dynamic Data Privacy Map: Chart Your Course to Compliance

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National labor, employment and cybersecurity law firm Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, is pleased to announce that it has launched its interactive data privacy map, which provides users online access to insights necessary to stay informed and compliant with data breach notification regulations. The Constangy Cyber Team has meticulously crafted succinct summaries of essential aspects related to consumer and regulatory notification obligations for all 50 U.S. states and territories, with further developments coming at the world level.

"Our interactive map is an essential tool for clients to help ensure compliance and assist in informing visitors on the latest updates in data privacy notification statutes," said Sean Hoar, chair of the Constangy Cyber Team. "The Cyber Team is proud to continue providing resources for clients that are easy to access and assist with navigating the complexities of these regulations."

The Constangy Cyber Team understands the paramount importance of staying informed about the intricacies of data breach notification regulations. With the Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Desktop Reference and interactive maps, the Cyber Team provides guidance to navigate these complexities. The interactive maps offer you online access to the team's comprehensive summaries of various consumer and regulatory notification obligations.

To access the Constangy Data Privacy Map, click here.

The Constangy Cyber Team is a full-service cybersecurity and data privacy team unlike any in the country. Members of the team have strong law enforcement, digital forensics, and cyber insurance relationships - with over 80 cyber insurance carrier relationships to assist clients. They are a team informed by its compliance advisory, incident response, and cyber litigation services. The Constangy Cyber Team compliance advisory services are proactive – a suite of services to assist businesses as they comply with domestic and international data privacy and security regulations and to help keep their data private and secure. Its fully managed incident response services are reactive – 24/7 – for an immediate response to any data security incident. The Cyber Team will respond to over 2,000 of them this year. Its cyber litigation services are defensive – the team has experienced cyber class action specialists to defend clients in litigation arising from data privacy or security incidents. The three internal teams work closely together to ensure clients are well-prepared, well-advised, and strongly defended in every matter.

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete offers a wider lens on workplace law. We have counseled employers exclusively since 1946. With offices in 22 states, we are one of the largest labor and employment law practices in the U.S., with a growing Cybersecurity & Data Privacy practice group to match. Constangy has been named as a top firm for women and minorities by organizations including Working Mother Magazine, Law360, the National Law Journal and Vault.com. Many of our more than 200 attorneys have been recognized by leading authorities such as Chambers USA®, The Best Lawyers in America® and Martindale-Hubbell. Find out more about us at www.constangy.com or follow us on Twitter @ConstangyLaw.

