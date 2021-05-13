Constant Companion Continues Expansion of Smart Homes of the Future with Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri

Today, former Apple Technical Senior Advisor Scott Thompson, who specialized in accessibility at Apple for six years, joins the Constant Companion product management team. Thompson will be a champion of the company's AI voice technology and mobile solutions, including the expanding Apple's Siri and Google Assistant product lines. He will be enhancing the use of these products for caregiving agencies, independent and assisted living facilities, and healthcare systems. In this new role, Thompson will drive the design, build, and roll-out of products that deliver the company's vision and strategy.

Constant Companion provides patented, purpose-built solutions that keep people engaged, connected, and protected. The company's voice-operated systems are simple and easy to use and provide 24/7 access to an urgent response call center.

"Today, we are proud to welcome Scott Thompson to Constant Companion. His passion and commitment to innovation that creates amazing customer experiences make him a valuable teammate and a great addition on our mission to make people's lives better," said founder and CEO Mark Gray, a veteran cybersecurity and technology entrepreneur.

"There is a dire need for those at risk, like the elderly or disabled, to have someone usher them into this new age of technology," said Thompson. "We are using Constant Companion's state-of-the-art technology to revolutionize the "call button" for emergency response in home care as well as communication for patients recently released from the hospital. Technology is at its best when it is being used to help people. At Constant Companion, I look forward to helping drive what is needed to keep people connected to everything that is important to them with simple, beautifully designed systems."

During his time with Apple, Thompson focused on accessibility, working on the technical, customer, and engineering support side to understand and define what accessibility means for customers. He was one of the first members of the accessibility team, which eventually grew into a team of more than 300. He assisted in the design and implementation of the Accessibility Smart Home exhibit at a Smithsonian Museum in New York City, among his many accomplishments. As a product manager at Constant Companion, he will use his experience to drive the product process and help deliver the most innovative, voice-focused, user-friendly technology in the healthcare space.

"In this new role, I have the distinct privilege of helping to empower and assist people while also helping Constant Companion take their technology to the next level," states Thompson.

ABOUT CONSTANT COMPANION

About: Constant Companion keeps people engaged, connected, and protected 24/7. The company's voice-activated systems for healthcare, home care, and senior communities offer a more accessible communication medium and deliver Care That's Always There. Constant Companion systems are simple and easy to use, fun, entertaining, and affordable – all without giving up a bit of privacy. Using multiple platforms of popular voice assistants, Constant Companion has created the only HIPAA-compliant, AI-based technology supporting healthcare and home care. Their systems are used in more than 500 counties nationwide. For more information, visit www.constantcompanion.com.

