Constant Companion Partners with Canary Speech to Help Diagnose Behavioral Health Trends

SARASOTA, Fla. and PROVO, Utah, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Companion and Canary Speech have formed a new strategic partnership to study how voice technology can be used to identify human conditions in specific populations. These pioneering companies have the shared goal of using this cutting-edge technology to provide better patient care and outcomes in older adults.

Constant Companion will be utilizing its patented, voice-operated, AI-powered platform used by older adults and their caregivers to facilitate better communication and monitoring. Canary Speech will analyze the data with its patented speech digital biomarker technology, used to diagnose behavioral conditions and other diseases.

Ultimately the study, which will be conducted under informed consent using de-identified data, will enhance the information available to clinical teams about their patients and increase quality of care.

The mission of Constant Companion is to make people's lives better. To do that, they use empathy, data, and voice technology to create experiences that keep clients more engaged, connected, and protected, 24/7. They integrate their HIPAA-compliant, voice-operated, AI-powered platform into popular smart speakers facilitating better communication and monitoring for older adults, caregivers, and families.

Canary Speech is transforming the use of speech analysis technology for the benefit of diagnosing and treating behavioral health conditions and diseases. Canary's HIPAA-compliant technology offers a new approach to capturing and measuring critical data, enabling the replacement of today's subjective behavioral health measurements with a standard approach to objectively measure an array of vocal data points. Canary Speech has commercialized a practical approach for assessments, screening, and diagnosis—and digitally communicates the results to a clinical team.

The partnership will help enable both companies to put metrics around human conditions and define what patterns reveal certain diseases. Canary Speech will analyze both the words of a patient and the emotions with which they speak, to capture critical mental and behavioral health data that can help identify depression, anxiety, or stress. The company has identified more than 2,500 biomarkers in speech that are consistent for a disease across a range of individuals.

"Today marks an important milestone for AI-powered voice technology in the future of healthcare innovation," said Mark Gray, founder and CEO of Constant Companion. "Healthcare requires human-centered, value-based solutions built on trust, confidence, and connection. The partnership between Canary Speech and Constant Companion helps deliver that at scale."

"This is truly a groundbreaking partnership that will allow us to analyze data that will help advance the care of our aging population," said Henry O'Connell, founder and CEO of Canary Speech. "Our ultimate goal is to study these biomarkers and increase the quality of care clinical teams provide to patients."

The study will follow strict HIPAA guidelines and will only be conducted under informed consent from patients. Throughout the study, the captured data will be de-identified so that patients may remain anonymous. However, the two teams will still be able to determine the impact Constant Companion and their voice technologies are having on older adults.

ABOUT CONSTANT COMPANION

About: Constant Companion keeps people engaged, connected, and protected 24/7. The company's voice-activated systems for healthcare, home care, and senior communities offer a more accessible communication medium and deliver Care That's Always There. Constant Companion systems are simple and easy to use, fun, entertaining, and affordable – all without giving up a bit of privacy. Using multiple platforms of popular voice assistants, Constant Companion has created the only HIPAA-compliant, AI-based technology supporting healthcare and home care. Their systems are used in more than 500 counties nationwide. For more information, visit www.constantcompanion.com.

ABOUT CANARY SPEECH

Canary Speech is the global leader in the speech digital biomarker industry by achieving real time vocal analysis on as little as 40 seconds of speech using smart devices. Advancing speech and language applications for the hospital, health and wellness, and pharmaceutical markets, the Utah-based company enhances patient care and outcomes by improving quality of care and quality of life with its patented AI speech technology. Canary Speech technology also provides the opportunity to enhance telemedicine and remote medical services. For more information, visit www.canaryspeech.com

