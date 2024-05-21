Constant Contact Announces Sponsorship of Jayson Alexander Racing for 2024 NASCAR Season

Alexander will utilize Constant Contact's digital marketing platform to grow his brand and engage with fans and followers throughout 2024 race season

WALTHAM, Mass., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact , a digital marketing and automation platform that has helped millions of small businesses and nonprofits (SMBs) globally, today announced that it will be the primary sponsor of Jayson Alexander Racing during select ARCA Menards and Carolina Pro Late Model Series races in 2024.

Alexander, a 21-year-old NASCAR developmental driver, and marketing student at Queens University of Charlotte, pilots the #11 Constant Contact vehicle. He will appear in eight races throughout the 2024 season as he looks to achieve his dream of reaching the NASCAR Pro Series. Alexander also competes on Queens University of Charlotte's men's lacrosse team, making him the first active NCAA Division I athlete to ever compete in a NASCAR national series race.

To help amplify his brand and grow a following quickly, Constant Contact will provide Alexander with access to its digital marketing platform, which features cutting-edge marketing tools designed to help all levels of SMBs get more out of their campaigns without spending extra time on marketing. The company's powerful tools for email and SMS marketing, events and ecommerce have already helped Alexander begin to reach new fans and get them excited for his national ARCA debut at the General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24.

"Entrepreneurs like Jayson Alexander are rightfully focused on perfecting their craft, and that level of dedication and focus doesn't leave much extra time for marketing," said Sarah Jordan, chief marketing officer at Constant Contact. "As a budding driver with big dreams, Jayson is committed to being successful, and we want to empower him to achieve his goals as quickly as possible. As he continues to hone his skills on the track, Constant Contact will proudly be there to support his growth with marketing tools that help him grab the attention of more fans, sell more merchandise, and grow his following throughout the racing season."

"I am so thankful for the opportunity to represent and partner with Constant Contact for the 2024 season," said Jayson Alexander. "It has been an absolute pleasure working with their team to build my brand presence both on and off the track. I can't wait to see how much great work we can do together throughout the year as I continue to use them and their products to take Jayson Alexander Racing to the next level!"

A native of North Carolina, Jayson Alexander began his driving career at age 19, and has since recorded multiple starts while also achieving success as a competitive sim-racer. He previously sold NASCAR sponsorships, and also co-founded his own racing company, Premier Performance Group . When he is not on the racetrack, or in the classroom, Alexander is a member of the North Carolina National Guard and Queens University of Charlotte ROTC program.

For more information about Constant Contact, visit our website .

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact makes digital marketing easy and effective for small businesses and nonprofits around the world. Whether just starting out, or managing complex multi-channel campaigns, SMBs benefit from our powerful SaaS platform that delivers a simplified marketing experience with less time spent and better results. With cutting-edge technology, best-in-class deliverability and award-winning customer support, we help the small stand tall.

SOURCE Constant Contact