Constant Contact Launches a Series of Tools to Help Small Businesses Get Found Online

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact , an Endurance International Group company (NASDAQ: EIGI), today announced a series of social and online marketing tools that allow small businesses to manage their online marketing all in one place, including Facebook and Instagram advertising, Google My Business, Google Ads, SEO tools and landing pages, with the goal of helping small businesses get found online.

Following the recent launch of its website building and branding tools, Constant Contact is helping small business owners take the next step in their online marketing: finding new customers. These new tools help seamlessly create social and online marketing campaigns that target new audiences and introduce those audiences to their business online.

"Once a small business has built an online presence, getting found online and driving customers to their business is an essential next step as they look to compete in a world where 87% of shoppers begin product searches on digital channels,"1 said Jeff Fox, CEO of Endurance International Group. "Now small business owners can use Constant Contact to bring all of their online marketing together in one place. We've streamlined the process, making it all possible from Constant Contact - from building an online presence to finding new customers, to getting found online and, of course, staying connected through our award-winning email marketing."

With the new tools, small businesses can work directly within their Constant Contact account to easily create, manage and monitor their social and digital advertising, SEO and more:

Facebook and Instagram ads simplify the process of creating and monitoring the impact of social marketing ad campaigns. From their Constant Contact account, small businesses can easily create ads that generate brand awareness, drive traffic to their website, and generate leads for their business. They also have easy access to information that helps them understand how their ads perform over time, including audience insights, demographic, and interest data on the people who engage with the ad. Customer conversations can be extended with the use of Constant Contact's industry-leading email marketing to engage contacts the minute they connect with their business.

simplify the process of creating and monitoring the impact of social marketing ad campaigns. From their Constant Contact account, small businesses can easily create ads that generate brand awareness, drive traffic to their website, and generate leads for their business. They also have easy access to information that helps them understand how their ads perform over time, including audience insights, demographic, and interest data on the people who engage with the ad. Customer conversations can be extended with the use of Constant Contact's industry-leading email marketing to engage contacts the minute they connect with their business. Social posting & monitoring provides one central place to create, post and schedule content to Facebook and Instagram. The ease of monitoring and responding to comments and questions on these social networks, and engaging with their social community all in one place, can help small business owners save valuable time.

one central place to create, post and schedule content to Facebook and Instagram. The ease of monitoring and responding to comments and questions on these social networks, and engaging with their social community all in one place, can help small business owners save valuable time. Google My Business generates a business listing right from the Constant Contact interface, enabling small businesses to strengthen their online presence and get found by potential customers searching for goods and services locally. Their business profile will pop up right on the Google search results page and on Google maps, and potential customers can view and interact with the information. Additionally, business owners can manage their Google business profile inside the interface and view analytics about their business listing performance.

generates a business listing right from the Constant Contact interface, enabling small businesses to strengthen their online presence and get found by potential customers searching for goods and services locally. Their business profile will pop up right on the Google search results page and on Google maps, and potential customers can view and interact with the information. Additionally, business owners can manage their Google business profile inside the interface and view analytics about their business listing performance. AI-powered Google Ads tool enables small business owners to "set it and forget it," by automating and optimizing keyword planning, bidding and spending for Google search ads. With this automated pay-per-click tool, it is easy to create, target and showcase Google Ads to potential customers searching for businesses online, while continuously optimizing keywords based on ad performance.

enables small business owners to "set it and forget it," by automating and optimizing keyword planning, bidding and spending for Google search ads. With this automated pay-per-click tool, it is easy to create, target and showcase Google Ads to potential customers searching for businesses online, while continuously optimizing keywords based on ad performance. SEO tool scans and analyzes a small business's website and provides a recommendations dashboard, complete with easy-to-follow tips on how to make the changes needed to optimize pages, and achieve higher search rankings, generate more traffic and increase popularity.

scans and analyzes a small business's website and provides a recommendations dashboard, complete with easy-to-follow tips on how to make the changes needed to optimize pages, and achieve higher search rankings, generate more traffic and increase popularity. Landing pages that promote a single call-to-action to potential customers. Small businesses can encourage visitors to subscribe to a newsletter, receive coupons, share sales or promotions or giveaways in exchange for providing their contact information.

For more information, visit Constant Contact .

Connect with Constant Contact on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact, an Endurance International Group company and an established leader in online marketing, is built to simplify the complex and confusing task of marketing an idea. Constant Contact's award-winning team of marketing advisors is there for each customer, every step of the way. Whether it's creating great-looking email marketing campaigns, building a website with ease, creating a logo for your brand, running Google Ads to get more website traffic or finding new customers on social media, we've got all the tools, features, and expert guidance you need to help you succeed - all in one place. For more information, visit: www.constantcontact.com .

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com .

Endurance International Group and the compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. Constant Contact, the Constant Contact logo and other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Media Contact

Kristen Andrews

781-418-6716

pr@constantcontact.com

1 Salesforce and Publicis-Sapient 2018 Research

SOURCE Constant Contact

Related Links

http://www.constantcontact.com

