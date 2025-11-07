Constant Contact supports 12 small businesses at annual Holiday Market in Boston Seaport

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact, a leader in online marketing for small businesses, today announced its continued commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs by providing scholarships to 12 small businesses participating in the fifth annual Snowport Holiday Market in Boston Seaport. This initiative underscores Constant Contact's dedication to fostering the growth and success of small businesses, particularly during the crucial holiday season.

The Snowport Holiday Market, a beloved Boston tradition, attracts over one million visitors annually, offering a unique European-style market experience featuring more than 125 vendors selling gifts, crafts, and seasonal treats. Constant Contact's involvement ensures that small businesses receive vital financial assistance and resources through its Snowport Scholarship Program, enabling them to thrive in this vibrant marketplace.

"It's more important than ever to support small businesses," said Frank Vella, CEO of Constant Contact. "These entrepreneurs are the backbone of our communities, driving innovation, creating jobs, and adding unique character to our local economies. By empowering them with resources and opportunities, we're not just supporting individual businesses; we're investing in the vitality and resilience of our entire community."

The following businesses were selected as this year's Snowport Scholarship recipients:

African Authentics

Clarke's Cakes & Cookies

Creation Jute

Element Oasis

GP Organics Soulcare

Equals Me

More Than Words

Moylings

Oceanum Vela

Refugee Protection International

Sock Puppet City

The Blank Canvas Co .

Scholarship recipients and other vendors who are Constant Contact customers will be featured at the Holiday Market, showcasing a diverse range of products and services. Constant Contact provides significant resources to vendors through the Scholarship Program, including support at Snowport, 12 months of free access to Constant Contact Premium, and 60-minute sessions with a Marketing Manager to help promote their small business during their busiest season of the year.

