Constant Contact Welcomes Sarah Jordan as New Chief Marketing Officer

Eric Raab and Michael Geller also join executive team as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Revenue Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact , a digital marketing and automation platform that has helped millions of small businesses and nonprofits globally, today announced Sarah Jordan as its new chief marketing officer. Jordan will lead Constant Contact's corporate marketing, branding, acquisition, product marketing, content and communications teams. She is based in Constant Contact's Loveland, Colo. office, and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Frank Vella.

Jordan brings over 15 years of experience in the technology and SaaS space leading growth-oriented customer acquisition functions. Prior to joining Constant Contact, Jordan was Chief Marketing Officer at EverCommerce, a global commerce platform providing vertically-tailored SaaS solutions for more than 700,000 service-based businesses. Her deep knowledge of the small business space, as well as its growth levers, makes her stand out as an ideal match for Constant Contact's target customers.

"Sarah is a data-driven leader who understands our core customer; the small business entrepreneur, and how to effectively market to them," said Frank Vella, CEO at Constant Contact. "She is an integral member of our executive team, leading efforts to enhance our brand, increase awareness and penetrate new markets. Her expertise will help us reach a new tier for growth through marketing discipline, best practices and operational excellence."

Constant Contact also made two additional executive hires in the past year, Eric Raab was named Chief Technology Officer and Michael Geller as Chief Revenue Officer. These strategic hires reinforce Constant Contact's commitment to innovation and will help the company continue to grow.

Raab is leveraging digital transformation, data and AI to help improve business processes, increase efficiency, and drive cross-organizational digital enhancements. He is an accomplished technologist and leader with a wealth of experience at high-growth technology companies in SaaS product delivery, cloud technologies and telecommunications.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Geller oversees Constant Contact's sales and customer success efforts while working to strengthen customer relationships and optimize revenue opportunities. He brings an impressive track record in the technology space helping organizations of all sizes transform their businesses to achieve scalable growth.

