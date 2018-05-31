Constant Power Inc. announces appointment of new CEO, Miranda Ballentine

Miranda joins CPI with an extensive background in energy, sustainability, and finance. Prior to RMI, Ms. Ballentine was appointed by U.S. President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate to be the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force. There, she oversaw operations for 170 Air Force installations, a $9 billion annual energy budget and environmental conservation, and compliance programs. Prior to the Air Force, Ms. Ballentine served as the Director of Sustainability for Global Renewable Energy and Sustainable Facilities at Walmart Stores internationally.

"As a present advisor to the business, Miranda is perfectly positioned to lead Constant Power. Her experience managing highly technical teams coupled with her distributed energy resource expertise will add substantial value to our team and will be central to achieving our long-term strategic goals," said Bryan Elliott.

Among her accomplishments as the Air Force's most senior energy official, Ms. Ballentine launched the Resilient Energy Demonstration Initiative which developed and oversaw designs for smart, cyber-secure microgrids. As Walmart's Director of Sustainability, she led an international team towards the company's goal to be supplied by 100 percent renewable energy, an initiative that identified $1 billion in potential annual energy savings and 9 million metric tons of avoided greenhouse gas emissions.

"I'm very excited to be joining Constant Power as we build a key component to a 21st century power system," said Miranda Ballentine. "CPI's committed, talented, and passionate team is, in large part, what attracted me to this opportunity. The company's energy storage as a service model paired with the momentum for storage in Ontario are both key drivers in the transition to a next generation grid. I'm honored to lead CPI and eager to work with the team to execute our vision of a distributed, low-carbon, secure power grid in the province—and beyond."

About Constant Power Inc.

CPI is a developer, integrator, and operator of distributed energy projects. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, CPI offers Energy Storage as a Service at no capital cost to C&I energy users across North America. CPI's behind-the-meter storage solution provides flexibility and reliability to the grid, delivers meaningful cost savings to customers, and offers a sustainable alternative to GHG-emitting generation.

