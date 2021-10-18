Constant Reinvention: Ad Legend Sir John Hegarty to Headline BBH USA's 'Barn Burner' Event on How to Thrive in a Rapidly Changing Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBH founder and ad industry legend Sir John Hegarty will headline the next Barn Burner panel discussion hosted by BBH USA, sharing insights from his five-decade-long career on how to constantly reinvent and innovate to build enduring success.

The one-hour discussion and Q&A, "Secrets of a 50-Year Career in Creativity: Lessons on Constant Reinvention with Sir John Hegarty," will be held on Oct. 21 at 12noon/EST, 5:00pm/BST.

The need to stay relevant is more important than ever in the fast-changing market place across all industries, particularly those focused on creativity, demanding a constant flow of fresh ideas that can deliver business impact and value in people's lives. Hegarty and BBH strategist Helene Dick, a colleague nearly 50 years his junior, will discuss topics ranging from achieving long-term relevance, coming up with fresh and interesting new concepts, to seeking financial security throughout one's career.

"You need to have a new idea every day, and it can't be the same as yesterday's idea," said Hegarty. "The consumer choice marketplace has changed dramatically over the years, perhaps never more so than in the last decade. But the core idea of reinventing your approach to stay relevant has always been the key to success."

"It's a privilege to sit down with Sir John Hegarty," said Dick. "His wisdom has fueled BBH's creative engine for nearly 40 years, and will no doubt continue to inspire for the next 40. Marketing is a constant battle for relevance—how do we wake up each day and find the next insight, idea or inspiration? There is no one better to speak on the subject than Sir John."

The unique inter-generational conversation will also reflect on how work has changed over the years, what it takes to be an entrepreneur, and how to keep a career strong through reinvention.

The BBH USA Barn Burner series features virtual and in-person gatherings, panels and discussions with cultural disruptors, thought leaders and other creatives to engage in thought-provoking discussions that lend insight into the state of the industry.

Past Barn Burner events have featured music industry legends Kevin Liles and Wyclef Jean; futurist, organizer and storyteller Janaya Khan; and a panel discussion of BBH's Glass Breaker installation honoring Vice President Kamala Harris, which was moderated by BBH USA President Amani Duncan.

Registration for the event is available now through October 21st via this link: https://publicisgroupe.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C-3QNFW_QVmKmE7_0bJ9nQ

