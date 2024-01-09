Constant Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of TXA127 in Ischemic Stroke Recovery

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Therapeutics LLC, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments impacting the Alternative Renin-Angiotensin System, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Company's phase 2 clinical trial of TXA127, the Company's lead peptide product under development as a potential treatment for ischemic stroke recovery.

The phase 2 trial is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, hybrid decentralized study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy in ischemic stroke patients who are 18 to 85 years old and who are 6 to 24 months post stroke event. Patients will receive 3 months of treatment. The study is being conducted in Israel at Sheba Medical Center in collaboration with Sabar Health for the home visits, and it is expected to enroll 50 patients.

"There are no drugs available to treat chronic stroke, but the design and logistics of clinical trials in these patients is particularly difficult. We are fortunate to have been able to put together the infrastructure needed, with the participation of Sabar Health and Sheba Medical Center. This unique combination will allow us to test TXA127 for this important unmet medical need," said Rick Franklin, CEO of Constant Therapeutics."

About Constant Therapeutics LLC

Constant Therapeutics LLC is a private biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments that effect the Alternative Renin-Angiotensin System. The lead compound, TXA127, is a pharmaceutical formulation of the naturally occurring peptide Angiotensin (1-7) and is being developed for the treatment of stroke recovery and DMD-associated Cardiomyopathy. For more information on Constant Therapeutics, please visit our website at http://www.constanttherapeutics.com/.

About TXA127

TXA127 is a pharmaceutical formulation of the naturally occurring human peptide angiotensin-(1‐7). In addition to its specific effects in ischemic stroke, TXA127 has shown therapeutic activity in animal models Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), Limb‐Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD), Congenital Muscular Dystrophy (MDC1A), Marfan Syndrome and Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Contact:

[email protected]

+1-617-245-0289

SOURCE Constant Therapeutics