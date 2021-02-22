Constant Therapy Health Clinical Trial Shows Significant Improvement for Stroke Survivors Using Digital Therapy

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Therapy Health, an award-winning provider of digital therapy for stroke, dementia, and traumatic brain injury survivors, today announced positive results of a 10-week clinical trial. Stroke survivors using a research version of Constant Therapy (CT-R), a digital therapeutic application for cognitive and speech therapy, demonstrated significantly improved outcomes compared to traditional, paper-based therapies. At the completion of the trial, patients receiving CT-R's digital therapy demonstrated an average improvement of 6.75 points on the well accepted WAB Aphasia Quotient versus the control group showing an average improvement of only 0.38 points.

An American has a stroke every 40 seconds and 10 to 15 percent of stroke victims are 18 to 49 years old (JAMA, 2019). This first of a kind virtual clinical trial was conducted among stroke patients recovering from aphasia across the United States and Canada. The findings proving the efficacy of digital therapy were published in the Frontiers of Neurology: Neurorehabilitation journal. The progress of patients using digital therapy during the trial was dramatic as these before and after videos demonstrate.

Patients in the experimental group used Constant Therapy-Research (CT-R) to receive evidence-based, targeted digital therapy based on their unique assessment profile and rehabilitation needs. CT-R adjusts therapy difficulty automatically, progressing patients based on their task performance and neurological profile using its artificial intelligence based NeuroPerformance Engine™ (NPE). Patients in the control group completed standard of care (SOC) speech-language pathology workbook exercises.

This clinical trial (NCT04488029, registered with ClinicalTrials.gov) also proved the viability of remote assessment and the effectiveness of a digital therapeutic treatment with post stroke aphasia patients, as all patients participated remotely from their homes. This is aligned with the ever-shifting needs of how people access care. Digital health solutions can reduce geographic and other challenges that many individuals with aphasia and other neurological disorders face when seeking therapy.

According to Dr. Swathi Kiran, Constant Therapy Health Founding Scientist and Professor of Neurorehabilitation at the Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences at Boston University, "This trial demonstrates the power of digital therapy to enable stroke survivors to recover cognitive and speech abilities more effectively compared to traditional paper-based modalities. Its significance is heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic that has increased health risks and raised other barriers for patients needing this crucial therapy to continue their recovery journeys."

"Post stroke survivors who often require sustained rehabilitation and communication practice, face significant burdens in accessing therapy due to shortages in qualified clinicians, insurance limitations and geographic access," said Veera Anantha, Chief Executive Officer, Constant Therapy Health. "Digital therapy removes these barriers and enables patients to receive consistent therapy remotely anyplace and anytime via a computer or mobile device."

The trial results are consistent with, and supported by earlier published clinical studies where the efficacy of digital therapy demonstrated the following positive outcomes:

In one study, patients receiving digital therapy mastered brain rehabilitation tasks twice as fast as those receiving only traditional care. The median time to master tasks for digital therapy was six days versus twelve days for the traditional standard of care alone.

In another study, patients utilizing digital therapy were significantly more engaged, obtaining almost six times more therapy, or 4 hours per week versus traditional in clinic therapy sessions where patients received only 40 minutes of therapy per week.

Digital Therapy Transforms the Way Patients Access Rehabilitation

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting easy access to high quality and cost-effective therapy proved elusive for many patients seeking care through traditional channels. The pandemic has only made access to care more complicated, highlighting an existing problem. Remote digital therapy not only removes barriers to access but it also reduces the cost burden of providing care to stroke survivors and survivors of other neurological disorders. Enabling patients to obtain clinically proven and cost-effective care remotely has forever transformed the way patients access rehabilitation; a trend that is expected to continue well beyond the end of the pandemic.

To date, Constant Therapy has delivered over 150 million exercises to patients and is used by thousands of clinicians nationwide helping stroke, dementia, and traumatic brain injury survivors recover and regain their cognitive and speech abilities.

About Constant Therapy Health

Constant Therapy Health is a leading digital therapeutics company that combines AI and real-world evidence to deliver next-generation brain health and wellness products. The company created Constant Therapy, an app that gives its tens of thousands of users with brain injuries or cognitive disorders direct access to clinically proven exercises that can help them rebuild their cognitive and speech functions. As the discovery platform for developing Constant Therapy Health's digital therapeutics, Constant Therapy can be adapted for investigational trials and customized for potential care delivery across a multitude of CNS conditions involving speech, language, and/or cognitive deficits such as acquired brain injuries (stroke, traumatic brain injury), mild cognitive impairment, dementia, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy. For more information, visit constanttherapyhealth.com.

SOURCE Constant Therapy Health