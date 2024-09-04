Constantiam Biosciences Secures $2.05M Phase II SBIR Grant from NHGRI to Advance Functional Analysis Platform for Variants of Uncertain Significance (VUS)

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constantiam Biosciences, a startup focused on powering genomic medicine, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $2.05 million Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the U.S. National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI). This funding will drive the continued development of the company's cutting-edge platforms aimed at improving the accuracy of genetic variant interpretation and accelerating drug discovery.

The two-year grant will support the research and development of Constantiam's statistical analysis platform, Varify™, which focuses on reclassifying Variants of Uncertain Significance (VUS) at scale by leveraging Multiplexed Assays of Variant Effect (MAVEs).

To complement Varify, Constantiam Biosciences has developed MAVEvidence™, a user-facing application designed for streamlined data presentation and evidence report generation. MAVEvidence will integrate functional analysis results of all MAVEs for cancer genes generated by Varify, enabling automated and scalable variant interpretation. This integration will significantly enhance the efficiency of genetic interpretation and improve patient care by providing clear, actionable insights.

Norman Ong, a co-founder of Constantiam Biosciences, expressed the company's commitment to advancing precision medicine: "The completion of our Phase II plan will bring us closer to our mission of accelerating the development of life-saving precision diagnostics and therapeutics. By providing innovative solutions that enhance the accuracy and efficiency of genetic testing and drug discovery, we aim to make a profound impact on patient outcomes."

Constantiam Biosciences is expanding its reach within the biotech sector by developing a functional genomics platform specifically tailored for drug discovery and development companies. This platform will enable pharmaceutical and biotech firms to leverage high-throughput functional genomics data for more informed and efficient drug development.

Additionally, Constantiam Biosciences is proud to welcome Nicole Persky as Director of Functional Genomics and Kirk Gosik as Director of Computational Biology. Nicole brings extensive experience as one of the forefront scientists in functional genomics. Kirk joins with a robust background and experience in the intersection of statistical genetics, advanced computational biology and personalized medicine.

