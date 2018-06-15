Constantina Antonopoulos Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who

Constantina Antonopoulos is a Financial Representative with One America, a mutual insurance company which provides life and health insurance products and services, retirement services, as well as annuities. Ms. Antonopoulos was born in Montreal, Canada. She attended Loyola University and Northeastern University. Ms. Antonopoulos' expertise is private equity; she is licensed in Life and Health Insurance. Ms. Antonopoulos states, "I'm honored, humbled, and excited for the future. I want to use my life experiences and the platform I have through my career, and the honors received from Strathmore, to make a difference." In her leisure time she enjoys music, volunteering, physical fitness, and spending time with her son Peter and daughter Noel.

About Strathmore's Who's Who

Strathmore's Who's Who publishes an annual two thousand page hard cover biographical registry, honoring successful individuals in the fields of Business, the Arts and Sciences, Law, Engineering and Government. Based on one's position and lifetime of accomplishments, we honor professional men and women in all academic areas and professions. Inclusion is limited to individuals who have demonstrated leadership and achievement in their occupation, industry or profession.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/constantina-antonopoulos-has-recently-been-recognized-by-strathmores-whos-who-300667183.html

SOURCE Strathmore's Who's Who