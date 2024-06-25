Constantine Cannon LLP Promotes J. Wyatt Fore to Partner

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constantine Cannon LLP is pleased to announce that J. Wyatt Fore has been promoted to Partner at the firm. Wyatt is resident in Constantine Cannon's Washington, D.C., office where he represents plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes antitrust, class action and commercial litigation. He is also active in Constantine Cannon's whistleblower and False Claims Act practice.

"We are so pleased to recognize Wyatt's hard work and dedication to our firm's clients. He is an invaluable member of our team with broad and deep antitrust expertise," said W. Stephen Cannon, Chairman of Constantine Cannon LLP and Managing Partner of the Washington, D.C., office.

Wyatt has significant experience in a diverse range of industries, including technology, health care, professional sports, video games, automotive parts, entertainment, finance, transportation, airlines and life sciences. He is an emerging thought leader on cutting-edge issues ranging from artificial intelligence to ocean transportation .

Wyatt has been recognized for his work, including being selected by the American Antitrust Institute as a 2023 Honoree for Outstanding Antitrust Litigation Achievement by a Young Lawyer, as a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers, and as a "Legal Lion" by Law360.

"It is a delight to work with Wyatt, and he brings important skills to our practice," said Alysia Solow, Partner and member of the Management Committee. "Our firm is proud to be able to support and advance the careers of such talented lawyers."

About Constantine Cannon LLP

Constantine Cannon, with offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco, has deep expertise in practice areas that include antitrust and complex commercial litigation, whistleblower representation, government relations, securities and e-discovery. The firm is responsible for two of the top five antitrust settlements in U.S. history.

Constantine Cannon's antitrust practice is internationally recognized across multiple industries including healthcare, banking, electronic payments, insurance, high tech, telecommunications, the Internet and government contracting. The firm's Whistleblower Team has been responsible for many major successes over the past two decades, including several record recoveries for the government and the firm's clients. In total, our representations have led to more than $1 billion in government and whistleblower recoveries, in addition to over $5 billion recovered for the firm's other clients.

Contact:

PRCG | Haggerty LLC

(212) 683-8100

Lucy O'Brien, [email protected]

Joe Grigas, [email protected]

SOURCE Constantine Cannon LLP