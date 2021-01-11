Constantine Cannon Names Alysia Solow and Amianna Stovall to Management Committee

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Constantine Cannon LLP is pleased to announce that New York partners Alysia Solow and Amianna Stovall have been named to the firm's Management Committee.

Solow and Stovall join existing members of the firm's governing body, including Chairman W. Stephen Cannon, Managing Partner Richard Aborn, and Jeffrey Shinder, Managing Partner of the firm's New York Office.

With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and London, Constantine Cannon is home to one of the nation's most prominent antitrust practices, as well as one of the largest whistleblower practice groups in the world. The firm, founded by Lloyd Constantine in 1994, also practices in areas that include commercial litigation, art & cultural property law, government affairs, and compliance, monitoring and investigations. Constantine Canon is also home to an e-discovery practice at the forefront of emerging technology and practice in the field.

"In their many key roles at our firm, Alysia and Amianna have distinguished themselves as leaders, mentors and managers," Aborn said. "We are proud to welcome them to the firm's Management Committee, where their insight and perspective will help foster our continued growth and development."

"Amianna and I are committed to ensuring that Constantine Cannon's growth reflects the diverse makeup of our clients and the public at large," Solow said. Solow lauds the firm's strategic vision and commitment to remain cutting edge across disciplines, while maintaining its dedication to its people and clients.

Stovall added that "We are proud to be part of the leadership guiding our firm's growing array of strategic and diversity initiatives. Alysia and my appointment to the firm's Management Committee is both a reflection of that commitment and the firm's broader efforts to foster talent in an inclusive environment that allows its attorneys to thrive."

Since joining Constantine Cannon in 1997, Solow has held a range of operational duties that impact the entire firm. She directs the firm's e-Discovery Practice Group and is the Intake Partner in the Whistleblower Practice Group. Her firm-wide titles include Assigning Partner, Administrative Partner and Hiring Partner. She also serves on the Compensation Committee.

Stovall has been a commercial litigation partner with the firm since 2009. Her practice focuses on the prosecution, defense, and management of complex commercial disputes before the federal and state courts, at both the trial court and appellate levels. She has represented clients before the SEC, FINRA, and other federal regulatory bodies, in addition to numerous arbitration forums. In addition, she has been the firm's General Counsel since 2013 and also serves on the Compensation Committee.

For more information, visit the Constantine Cannon website: constantinecannon.com .

About Constantine Cannon LLP

Constantine Cannon, with offices in New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and London, has deep expertise in practice areas that include antitrust and complex commercial litigation, whistleblower representation, government relations, securities, and e-discovery. The firm's antitrust practice is among the largest and most well recognized in the nation. Constantine Cannon's experience spans multiple industries, including healthcare, banking, electronic payments, insurance, high tech, telecommunications, the Internet, and government contracting.

The firm's team of dedicated whistleblower lawyers represent whistleblowers under federal and state False Claims Acts as well as the whistleblower programs of the IRS, SEC, CFTC, DOT, and others.

