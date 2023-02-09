Constantino's of Hartsdale Opens on National Pizza Day

Originally founded in Greenwich, Connecticut, Constantino's has expanded to Westchester, New York with their newest location in Hartsdale.

HARTSDALE, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constantino's of Hartsdale, a family-owned and operated pizzeria and ice cream shop, is officially opening on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Constantino's, which originated in Greenwich, CT, has crossed state lines and expanded into Westchester, New York with their newest location.

Opening in Hartsdale on Hartsdale Avenue, Constantino's prides themselves on serving the best pizza, pasta, locally sourced ice cream and authentic Italian food. The opening falls on National Pizza Day, a nationwide celebration of one of America's all-time favorite foods. Menu items include a variety of pizzas, ranging from 4-corner Sicilian to specialty pies.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo, Michael & Robyn Bordes, they are excited to open their newest location and can't wait for Hartsdale to get a taste of the best. The Bordes' took on Constantino's as a passion project with family at its core. In line with their business plan, the Bordes' promoted their head pizza man, Dany Aguilar, to operate their newest location in Hartsdale, while also overseeing their Greenwich location.

"We are so excited to be joining the Hartsdale community again," says Robyn. "We truly want to create a restaurant that brings family together at home, at our restaurant," Michael includes. Robyn previously owned another Italian restaurant, since sold, and credits loving the area to the incredible relationships that she made with customers while previously owning another restaurant.

Like true Italians, we give our family and our food everything we've got. Constantino's is a family-owned pizzeria and ice cream shop located in Greenwich, Connecticut and Hartsdale, New York. Priding ourselves on serving authentic Italian foods, we hope our dishes bring you back to Grandma's kitchen. But we're more than just pizza and ice cream. From pasta and seafood to sandwiches and chicken, we've got something the entire family will enjoy.

